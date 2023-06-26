Strattner and Albertson finish out in front at Berkshire Hills Country Club's 41st Pewter Cup

PITTSFIELD — The Tekoa Country Club team of Lee Albertson and Greg Strattner built a four-shot lead in the opening round of the Pewter Cup on Friday and never relinquished the top spot on the way to capturing the weather-shortened tournament Sunday at Berkshire Hills Country Club.
The winners, who started with a sensational 13-under par 59, shot a 2-under 33 on the front nine in the final round to finish at 16-under 128 for 36 holes. Saturday's second round was also shortened to nine holes because of lightning and rain.
It turns out that the Pioneer Valley duo is very familar with the team who finished second, the father-and-son pairing of Michael and Keven Styne, who shot a 3-under 32 in the final round to finish at 12-under 132.
"It's always fun to play against them, it's like a family affair,' Strattner said about competing against fellow Tekoa members.
Joshua Shepard tees off at the second hole in the final round of the Pewter Cup golf tournament at Berkshire Hills County Club on Sunday.
"We played well, we just ran into them," said 62-year-old Michael, pointing to the winners as they shared a table following the round.
The closest anyone got to the leaders came on the first hole when their playing partners in the final group, The Country Club of Pittsfield's Josh Shepard and longtime partner Jamie Cimini, closed the margin to three shots when Cimini made a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 hole.
However, that turned out out to be their only birdie on the front nine and bogeys on the par-5 fourth hole and the par-4 sixth resulted in a 1-over 36 that knocked them out of title contention. The former Pittsfield High teammates ended up in a three-way tie for third place at 9-under 135 with two teams — young standouts Max DiGrigoli, age 18, and Nate Murphy, 19, along with Jack Manning and Paul Goetz.
"That was our most consistent performance together as a team," said DiGrigoli, a member at the Country Club of Pittsfield. Murphy is a member at Berkshire Hills. The teenage duo shot a 3-under 32 in the final round with Murphy birdieing the second and seventh holes and DiGrigoli producing a birdie on the difficult, par-4 ninth hole.
Other than the wet weather, the other big topic of the weekend was undoubtedly the sub-60 opening round that set the stage for Albertson and Strattner to win with relative ease.
"Everything he was putting went in," said Albertson in explaining to 13-birdie performance, though his partner was quick to add that "he (Strattner) made a bunch, too."
Berkshire Hills member Aaron Nackoul, who finished in a six-place tie with partner Adam Brickle (CC of Pittsfield) at 7-under, played with the winners in the opening round and was impressed.
"They are for real," he said prior to play Sunday of what he witnessed. "It seemed like they made every putt from 20-feet-in that they had."
Meanwhile, in the First Flight, the Country Club of Pittsfield father-and-son team of Paul and Matt Gilardi took the top honors in the First Flight a week after dad finished as the runner-up in the CC of Pittsfield Men's Invitational with his other son, Thomas. Paul and Matt finished at 3-under 141.
As it turned out, all the teams in the Championship Flight did play some holes on the back nine before an hour's delay ended the day. As per the tournament rules, only the front nine scores counted because everyone was unable to finish.
———
FLIGHT WINNERS
45 holes
Championship: Lee Albertson and Greg Strattner. First: Paul and Matt Gilardi. Second flight: Tom Curry and Carter Knox. Third: Henry Sniezek and Geoff Kondel. Fourth: Mike Breen and Dave Pollo. Fifth: Ron Nonamaker and Steve Campoli. Sixth: William Morgan Jr. and Abraham Vazquez. Seventh: Todd Strileckis and Todd Rubner.