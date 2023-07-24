<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Father-son pairing with family ties to Wyantenuck wins Men's Invitational Four-Ball Championship

golfer swings

Matt Hewitt swings away on Sunday in the final match of the Wyantenuck Country Club Men's Invitational Four-Ball Championship.

 RICHARD LORD — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT

GREAT BARRINGTON — The father-and-son team of Matt and Matthew Hewitt seemed to be pressure-proof all weekend and as a result the Florida duo won the Championship Flight in Wyantenuck Country Club's Men's Invitational Four-Ball Championship on Sunday.

After surviving three tight matches, two of which came down to the final hole, the Hewitts found themselves in the same situation — tied with three holes to go — in the championship match against Doug Beney and Andre Capozziello and again prevailed, winning 2-up.

"Yesterday

Richard Lord is The Eagle's golf columnist.

