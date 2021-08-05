Reaching 300 miles per hour isn’t obtainable for most drivers behind a steering wheel — that isn’t the case for Cheshire’s Josh Graham.
Graham, 28, behind the wheel of the Eastern Raider Jet Engine-Powered Dragster, remains on the verge of reaching the elusive 300 mph club.
“In the jet community there may be 15 or 20 people who have ever gone 300 miles per hour,” Graham said. “In the grand scheme of drag racing itself, there are probably 60 to 70 people who have hit that mark, but it is elusive to the jet community, something everyone strives for.”
Graham has raced competitively for 19 years and when Hanna Motorsports searched for someone to pilot its newly-created Eastern Raider 300 mph jet dragster in 2019, track owners and managers continued to bring up Graham, who has a junior dragster Division I championship under his belt.
“I was surprised and excited when the opportunity first came,” Graham said. “As soon as the ball got rolling, I told myself that I earned the opportunity and I believed in my abilities.”
Graham added that it took three-to-four months to truly get comfortable with the controls and driving style, but said that he is always looking for ways to improve his craft.
“Every day I get in the car is a learning experience,” Graham said. “You learn that there are hundreds of ways to screw up and hundreds of ways to do things right.”
“In the drag racing world, there are only a handful of fighter jet engine race cars. They are expensive to build and it is a car people don’t think about driving. The whole reason for jets is that the cars are used as a track promotion and to give the fans a show — I compare it to the Harlem Globe Trotters.”
Performing roughly 40 times a year across a variety of different tracks along the east coast, the competitor inside Graham lives on, which powers his motivation to join the 300 mph club.
Graham’s top speed to date is 299.53 mph in the quarter-mile at New York’s Lebanon Valley Dragway last weekend. Speaking of competition, Aug. 7 has been circled on Graham’s calendar for some time — the North American Jet Car Championship, which was established in 2018.
“It is the biggest show of the year and there are 40,000 people in attendance,” Graham said. “It is by invite only and features eight of the top drivers in the country.”
It won’t be Graham’s first time competing in the championship at the Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. Not only did he compete as a rookie in 2019, but finished the event with a silver medal. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m optimistic and excited to get redemption from two years ago,” Graham said. “It isn’t about who is the fastest, it is about the first one to reach the finish line. Reaction time is a big deal in drag racing and you can tell if you’re a percentage of a second late.”
Whether it is a race or show to hype up a crowd, consistent performances and breaching 300 mph remain atop Graham’s to-do list.
“All-in-all, I am a competitor at heart and even when I do a show, I use the same concentration as if I was racing for a championship,” Graham said. “I pride myself that every run is the same and there is no added pressure.”