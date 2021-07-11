GREAT BARRINGTON — The Great Barrington 11s weren't going anywhere until it was official Sunday afternoon on their home field at the Olympian Meadows complex.
A sudden and continuous rain fell during the fourth inning and ultimately cut short the District I championship game for the 11-year-old Little League division, but not before Great Barrington had done enough to win. GB led Pittsfield American 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth, making it an official game when the rain forced an early end. Great Barrington would be leaving with the championship banner.
Rain threw a handful of monkey wrenches into the scheduling for the 11s tournament, and Great Barrington had already won a game over Pittsfield National split over two days previously this past weekend.
"We haven't been together for too long. Our first game Friday, continued yesterday, and that game we were down three times and this group came back," said GB coach Jason Gappa. "I've been impressed, pleasantly surprised with how much grit they have. They put the ball in play, they had some really great at-bats and are challenging the other pitchers."
Perhaps knowing that one can't take at-bats for granted at 2021 Districts, Luke Fenig turned his first trip to the plate into a RBI double. Great Barrington opened the bottom of the first with a walk by leadoff batter Evan Macy, which despite back-to-back outs following, came back to bit Pittsfield starter Eli Kristensen. Out of the cleanup spot, Fenig swatted a ball into the right-center field gap to put his team up 1-0.
On the mound, Fenig hung a pair of zeroes to start the game, leaning on some defensive help. Ben Sykes opened the game with a single in the top of the first, but a fielder's choice replaced him and then Mario Zerbato was cut down trying to steal third base by catcher Johnny Gappa. Shortstop Moe Stuckey made a big play in the second inning as well, getting the lead runner at third on a sharp grounder.
Pittsfield American did figure out Fenig in its second time through the order. In the top of the third, Sykes started a string of four consecutive singles with one out. He had a base hit to center, before Zerbato beat out an infield single and Brendan Merwin singled to left to load the bases. Kristensen plated the tying run when he smashed a grounder through the left side of the infield. Pittsfield grabbed a 2-1 lead on a wild pitch, but Fenig made a play to get a force out at home that limited the damage and kept his team alive.
In the bottom of the third, Great Barrington took advantage. Macy and Stuckey walked with one out, before Pittsfield relieved Kristensen with Zerbato. Gappa welcomed him to the hill with an infield single on a bunt, and an error on the late throw scored Macy. Fenig walked to load the bases, and Vallone then sent a RBI single to right field for the go-ahead run. Miller walked to reload the bases after Gappa scored on a wild pitch, and then Henry Palazzo walked in another run for the 5-2 lead.
Gappa came on to pitch in the third, and Pittsfield scored a run on two walks. Levy Koldys walked, stole two bags and scored when Sykes walked and stole second. Gappa settled back down and handled a grounder back at him to end the threat with Sykes on third, just as the rain started to fall.
"This is new territory in some sense. We played a little bit last year in the summer time, but new to the 11s. Typically it's been a Pittsfield team. They have some great programs going on," said coach Gappa. "It's a little new to GB, but we're excited about it and looking forward to seeing what these guys can do.
"We've talked about enjoying the moment. After yesterday, I said to them, not every kid gets to play on an All-Star team and represent their town. You guys did that, and not only that, you were able to get a win. Let's enjoy this moment, have some fun with it, play hard and control the things we can control."
Great Barrington sent two batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth, before the game was called. Next up is the sectional tournament.
