GREAT BARRINGTON — Six strikeouts, three hits and just two runs allowed — not a bad first day in the office for August Luf.
Luf and the Great Barrington Little League All-Stars began the District 1 tournament on the right foot, defeating Pittsfield National 4-2 at Olympian Meadows on Tuesday night.
Luf was dealing on the hill. However, there is a reason eight others are scattered around the diamond. Trailing 3-2 in the top of the fifth, Pittsfield was threatening with runners at first and second with one out.
A grounder to second gave Great Barrington an opportunity to squash the threat — a four-six-three double play to end the inning.
"I wasn't really in the zone, when they did that they flipped my head and I got back into it," Luf said of the inning-ending play. "It helps me to think that I can throw strikes and the guys behind me can make plays."
Pittsfield also featured an ace capable of pounding the strike zone. Jason Fields pitched four-plus innings and allowed just four hits while walking two batters.
"I was just trying to strike them out and let our bats do the work," Fields said of his approach on the mound. The National pitcher was clearly practicing what he preaches — striking out 13 batters on the day.
"He generates a lot of power," Luf said of facing Fields. "We just had to get the bat on the ball and it will go places."
Great Barrington got on the board first and it begin with a single by Andrew Miller in the bottom of the second inning. Ian Lanoue followed with a walk.
With two ducks on and no outs, J.J. Schneider smacked a double that scored Miller for the game's first run. Lanoue later scored on a passed ball to give Great Barrington a 2-0 at the end of two.
Pittsfield didn't wait long to answer, getting two back in the top of the third. Evan Roccabruna, who was 2 for 3 atop the National order, smacked a single that advanced Cade Demary into scoring position.
A sacrifice fly by Fields plated Demary, Pittsfield's first run. Roccabruna scored on a passed ball — knotting the game at two.
The game remained tied until Great Barrington's Jackson Nelson stepped into the box with one out in the bottom of the fourth and ripped a triple. He later worked his way across the plate, giving Great Barrington a 3-2 lead.
The home team manufactured another run in the bottom of the fifth after Brady Carpenter reached on a dropped third strike.
Luf got the first 17 outs of the ball game for Great Barrington but reached his pitch count before sealing the deal. Carpenter came in and needed just three pitches, striking out the game's final batter.
Great Barrington will look to keep rolling on Thursday against Dalton-Hinsdale. Meanwhile, Pittsfield National will look to get back on track against Adams on Friday.
"We have to swing the bat more and find more gaps for base hits," Fields said.