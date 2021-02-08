It's almost time for football season to begin.
That is not a misprint. For many of the nation's Division I-FCS schools, a season that was canceled in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic will get a second chance to go in the late winter and spring. For schools that flank Berkshire County, like the University at Albany and Holy Cross, spring seasons will begin in March. For Great Barrington native Chris Polizzi, his team's spring season begins later this month.
"We're ready," Polizzi said, "but you never know what tomorrow brings."
Polizzi, who played prep school football at Williston-Northampton and collegiately at Lake Forest College, is in his third season as an assistant under Tennessee-Martin head coach Jason Simpson. It is Polizzi's first year as defensive coordinator. He also coaches safeties on defense.
The Skyhawks, 7-5 and 6-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference back in 2019, begin their spring season on Feb. 21 at home in Martin, Tenn., where they will host Eastern Illinois in an OVC game. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and the game will be aired on the ESPN+ streaming service.
"Our players have seen other teams compete in the fall and play in bowl games and national championships," Simpson said. "They're looking forward to taking advantage of this opportunity."
For his part, Polizzi said that seeing the UT-Martin players get through the fall and get onto the football field brings a perpetual smile to his face.
"I'll say this, probably the piece of the puzzle that I'm most impressed with is our players and their ability to adapt and adjust, to be flexible and understanding," Polizzi said in a phone interview with The Eagle. "If we ask them to do something, they do it. If we ask them to be somewhere, they're there. They're doing what they're supposed to be doing.
"We have some tremendous, tremendous players in this program, and I'm ecstatic to work with them on a daily basis. I can't wait for the 21st, when we play Eastern Illinois."
Polizzi is the son of John and the late Tasha Polizzi of Great Barrington, who founded the TP Saddleblanket and Trading Co. on Main Street.
It has been a most interesting last couple of months for the staff and players at Tennessee-Martin. First, they did not get to play a traditional fall season — the same as the rest of the Football Championship Subdivision. Then, once the Skyhawks announced they were going to have a spring season, there were changes on the coaching staff.
Two of Polizzi's defensive coaches moved up to the FBS level. Co-defensive coordinator Dominique Bowman, who had been hired to be co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at UTM, was named cornerbacks coach at Marshall. Dalton Hillard, who had been the cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator, is moving to FBS Arkansas State, where he will coach defensive backs.
"We had some turnover here. One of the things that is probably an unforeseen part of playing a spring schedule is that it's the normal turnover cycle for jobs. Coaches getting fired. Coaches leaving for another job," Polizzi said. "On the 18th of January, my defensive backs coach job at Marshall and my D-line coach took an analyst's job. That Monday, I had to go to [Simpson] and say I'm the only fulltime coach on defense. We need to get on and find some guys. We were able to replace those two coaches in a short amount of time. We hired a secondary coach and we hired a linebackers coach who got here on [Jan. 22]. We were able to spend the 22nd together, and we started our first day of camp on Saturday morning, the 23rd."
What Polizzi said is the most interesting part of his job right now is that while he and his staff are coaching their defensive players, he's also spending time coaching up the coaches.
"It's getting coaches caught up to what is our brand, what do we call this, who is this player," he said. "I'll say this. I have some graduate assistants who have been tremendous through this whole transition, just getting those coaches up to speed and being able to bridge the gap with terminology and player personnel. Under the direction of our head coach Jason Simpson, we've kind of been able to bridge this thing."
While there was no preseason poll for where the conference teams might land in the standings, five Tennessee-Martin players were named preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference. Two of them, defensive tackle Austin Pickett and safety JaQuez Akins, play on Polizzi's side of the football.
"My job is most important right now, in the preparation and getting those players ready to defend whatever comes out of that tunnel on the 21st," Polizzi said. "That's where the grind is right now. Game day to me is probably going to be the easiest day of the week.
"All the preparation is done, and now it's an opportunity to put them in position to be successful and just let them play."