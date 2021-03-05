GREAT BARRINGTON — Success can often be linked to habits developed both in the class room and in athletics.
In Great Barrington, John Lucey has dedicated 64 years of his life to helping young athletes unlock their potential with lessons on and off the field of play.
Lucey, 83, was honored with the 2020 Joao Rodrigues Distinguished Service Award for the Berkshire District.
"It is so rewarding to look back on something I really love doing and still do," Lucey said of the award.
The Executive Board of the Massachusetts Secondary Schools Athletic Directors Association annually recognizes one individual from each of the eight MIAA athletic districts who have volunteered their time to schools and communities in their district.
The recipient of the award is not a paid member of a coaching staff, but someone who has a long-standing involvement with programs at the local level.
"It seemed like a no brainer," Monument Mountain Athletic Director Karl Zigmand said of his decision to nominate Lucey. "He stuck out as a person who has given back and has had a big impact on a lot of people."
Lucey grew up in Great Barrington and spent his career working in printing and photography at the American institute of Economic Research, The Lakeville Journal and Kwik Print. He also spent roughly seven years in the Army Reserve.
When Lucey wasn't working, odds are he could be found at the closest ballpark or basketball court. His coaching career began in boys basketball with the Knights of Columbus in Great Barrington back in 1957. Two years later, he started coaching Little League in Great Barrington.
"I was tough when I first started coaching," Lucey said. "I was focused on getting kids to do what they're supposed to do — that is what life is — you just keep working and [the kids] understand what it is about.
"Sports teach an awful lot, especially youth sports."
Lucey married his wife, Annie-Marie Pompi, in 1960 and raised five kids, Michael, Theresa, Robert, Mark and Heather.
His eldest daughter, Theresa, asked him one simple question that changed the trajectory of his coaching career.
"She noticed the boys playing basketball and asked how come the girls don't play," Lucey said. "I thought to myself, it's true."
In 1976 the Golden Knights, formerly known as the Knights of Columbus, were born with 20 girls participating in an instructional clinic on Saturday mornings.
"One of my proudest accomplishments is how I have used the Golden Knight's Tournament to raise thousands of dollars for breast cancer research, the ladies of Riverbrook and the Elizabeth Freeman Center," Lucey said. "These are all causes that could someday affect the young ladies currently playing the game of basketball."
Lucey was approved to use the Searles High School gym in 1977 and began advertising for all girls from fourth to eighth grade who wanted to play basketball. Suddenly, the 20-person clinics morphed into a four-team league with 10 girls on each roster, Lucey ran practices throughout the week.
"You can't underestimate the value of good youth programs," Zigmand said. "He had a big hand in developing those girls and did a great job.
"He loves the community, has great passion for Great Barrington and is a no-nonsense guy."
Lucey pushes his athletes to be the best they can be because, as Newton's first law of motion suggestions, an object at rest stays at rest.
"I did make them work and I wouldn't give up on them" Lucey said. "Sometimes kids were upset they were being pushed, but realized they wouldn't get where they're going without it.
"It wasn't yelling, but the kids had to learn that there was a reason we did things and [doing it now], not wait until later. That's what life is."
The girls league continued to grow and travel teams were created. The teams began competing outside of Berkshire County, even making trips to Canada to participate in tournaments.
"Girls were making contacts and relationships with girls on other teams," Lucey said. "I thought that was a great thing. We had girls writing back-and-forth for a number of years.
"They were really excited [to go to Canada]. We never won up there, but we always learned a lot and carried it on down here."
Lucey has spent 45 years coaching and directing the Golden Knights and was recognized by the Berkshire County Girls Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor to youth sports.
"He taught the girls basketball skills," Zigmand said, "but also empowered them to gain confidence. "
The Monument Mountain girls basketball team captured two state championships in the 1980s and two members of that team recently reached out to Zigmand via email about the impact Lucey had.
"I'm happy to say he was a positive influence in my basketball career and life setting the foundation for my leadership skills and desire to have more," wrote Carla Smith, class of 1986. "[He] helped build my confidence, which has contributed to my positioning now. I would not be where I am today, a Deputy CEO of the largest DV shelter provider in the country and with a doctoral degree.
"I will always respect and love John Lucey."
"Mr. Lucey had a way of unlocking potential in each of us players with his infectious drive and attitude. He inspired motivation, perseverance and determination within us young athletes," wrote Kelley Keefner, class of 1986. "His support and encouragement followed many of us throughout our lives.
"I am so grateful to have been coached and mentored by Mr. Lucey, he is a rare gem and true gift to the community."
Lucy considers himself someone who has to keep moving and his resume proves it. He coached Little League in Great Barrington until 1993 and coached the Monument Mountain baseball team for 10 years, which included four trips to the Western Mass. Tournament.
He continued to coach Babe Ruth after the high school season, along with coaching and directing the fall program. He remains involved with the Babe Ruth program as the Vice President of Southern Berkshire and treasurer of the Great Barrington team.
"I'll be honest, to this day, thinking back and I say it to my wife, I don't know how I did it," Lucey said of all his projects in youth sports. "I was lucky I had a job that understood if I needed time off.
"Looking at everything I did and how I did it, it kept me going."
Lucey's non-stop attitude remains today, running on the treadmill for hours a day. He remains a part of the Golden Knights as a board member and coaches when needed.
"I have my two granddaughters in fourth and second grade," Lucey said. "I have to get them through [the program]. I love the game and seeing the kids play.
"Winning and losing isn't as important as it was to me [30 years ago], teaching them life, development and having fun are all part of the game, too."