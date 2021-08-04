There haven't been a lot of opportunities for junior golfers to compete this summer in the Berkshires, but Greenock Country Club and tournament sponsors Dr. Muthiah Sulaiman and his wife Vasnhti are offering one next Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Donald Ross-designed nine-hole gem in Lee.
Did we mention that entering the Greenock Junior Invitational is FREE for juniors from age six to 16, and that the day includes lunch after play is complete?
That's the case as the Sulaimans host juniors of all levels for the fourth consecutive year in their personal effort to grow a game they love.
"Last year was very good, we had 50 kids," said Dr. Sulaiman in a phone interview. "To keep the game going forward, the key is getting younger kids involved. ... My wife and I want the kids to come out and have just fun."
As of Wednesday, Greenock head professional Ryan Butterick said that 40 golfers had signed up for the 9 a.m. shotgun start, but hopefully that number is likely to grow. The one disappointment thus far was that only three girls have signed up.
"We would really like to get more girls involved," Dr. Sulaiman said. "Some of the girls have said they feel intimidated, but we are offering a separate scholarship for the girls' winner and they will compete against each other."
Dr. Sulaiman said his wife has reached out to area clubs and to the First Tee in Springfield in an effort to spread the word about the free tournament opportunity.
Most of the signups have been among boys around the ages of 11 and 12. Dr. Sulaiman has a good reason to believe that the numbers in the 16-18 age group might grow.
"I saw Max DiGrigoli the other day and he said he's excited that he's hitting balls again and plans to play," said Dr. Sulaiman. "He said he would get a hold of some of his buddies as well."
Lenox High's DiGrigoli has been sidelined this summer with injury issues. Last year he won the Western Mass. Individual Championship at Greenfield Country Club, a tournament that replaced the official MIAA postseason that was cancelled because of COVID-19
Given that it is very unlikely that there will be an Allied Junior Championship tournament this year, the event at Greenock can certainly serve as a good practice session for the high school golf season.
Here are the age groups for the tournament: Boys, 8-11 (nine holes); 12-15 and 15-18 (18 holes); one Girls Division (nine holes).
There will be a scholarship awarded to the top boy and girl and there will be pro shop merchandise for all the winners. Dr. Sulaiman added that there will be door prizes as well.
To enter, call the pro shop at Greenock at 413 243-3323. Dr. Sulaiman said golfers can enter as late as Aug. 10, the day before the tournament.