DALTON — Quinn McDermott made it two-for-two in Nordic races this winter.
The Mount Greylock skier led three Mounties in the top 10 as Greylock edged Wahconah in the Week 2 race on Sunday at Wahconah.
The Greylock boys with McDermott, No. 4 Jude Bakija and No. 7 Teague Murphy, finished with 23 points. Runner-up Wahconah had four racers finish in the top 10, but after second-place finisher Fritz Sanders, the next Warrior across the line was eighth-place finisher Brennan Andersen, and that gave the Mounties a bit of a cushion. The Warriors finished with 29 points.
It was a Wahconah Sunday afternoon in the girls varsity race. While Mohawk's Sylvie-Mahon-Moore had the fastest time, Wahconah had finishers 2-through-5 to claim the win. Vienna Mahar and Quinn Walton were next behind Mahon-Moore.
Wahconah finished with 14 points, while Mohawk was second with 40.
In the boys race, McDermott won his second in as many weeks by clocking in at 16 minutes, 59 seconds. Wahconah's Sanders was second in 17:38, while Justin Levesque of Hoosac Valley took third in 17:50.
Bakija's fourth-place (19:02) and Murphy's seventh (19:21), along with Declan Rogers in 11th, Ezra Holzapfel in 17th and Knowl Stroud in 19th rounded out the six Mounties in the top 20.
Sanders led the Wahconah parade. Andersen (19:44) was eighth, followed by Aidan Garcia (19:49) and Scott Duma (20:08). Riley Gladu in 13th, Colby Robb in 15th, and Nathan Miller in 18th were the other Warriors in the top 20.
In the girls race, a lot of familiar names were missing. That opened up the door for the Warriors, who not only placed four racers in the top 10, but had seven in the top 20.
Mohawk's Mahon-Moore had the fastest time in 22:21. Mahar, the first Wahconah racer, was next in 23:13. She was followed by teammates Quinn Walton (23:36), Olivia Langenheim (23:54) and Jocelyn Sommers (24:08).
The top Lenox finisher in the race was Genevieve Collins, who was seventh. Lily McDermott was the top finisher for Greylock, in 13th. Natalie Pompi finished ninth for Hoosac.
