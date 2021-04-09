WILLIAMSTOWN — For the first time in 420 days, the Mount Greylock girls soccer team set foot on John T. Allen Field for a match.
“It was good to get back on home turf,” Greylock coach Tom Ostheimer said, as his Mounties made it a successful return with a 5-0 win over Drury on Friday.
Elizabeth Dupras scored a hat trick for the Mounties (5-1). Drury falls to 1-3.
Dupras scored two goals within a two-minute span early in the first half, and got her final goal in the 50th minute.
Delaney Babcock had two saves in the first half for Greylock, and she split the shutout with Brianna Dowling, who had three saves.
———
Drury 0 0 — 0
Greylock 4 1 — 5
First Half
MG — Elizabeth Dupras (Jane Skavlem), 10:20. MG — Dupras (Clara McWeeny), 12:37. MG — McWeeny (Skavlem), 17:35. MG — Skavlem (Unassisted), 35:40.
Second Half
MG — Dupras (UA), 50:00.
Saves — D: Mackenzie Dobbert 11. MG: Delaney Babcock 2, Brianna Dowling 3.
Pittsfield 7, H
oosac Valley 1
PITTSFIELD — Nick Apprey scored two goals and had an assist as the Pittsfield boys beat Hoosac Valley at BCC’s Gene Dellea Field.
While Pittsfield never trailed, the Generals scored twice in the first seven minutes on goals by Apprey and Danny Kankam. Hoosac made it interesting a minute later when the Hurricanes’ Jake Richardson scored an unassisted goal.
That was as close as Hoosac got, because Andre Bartow netted a goal in the 10th minute, assisted by Kankam. When Apprey scored in the 31st minute, Pittsfield led 4-1, which is how the first half ended up.
Goalkeeper Will Kinne, who scored on a penalty kick in the 70th minute, had two saves. Lucas Waterman had 11 saves.
Pittsfield improves to 4-0, while Hoosac falls to 0-4.
———
Pittsfield 4 3 — 7
Hoosac Valley 1 0 — 1
First Half
P — Nick Apprey (Freddy Lopez), 4th minute. P — Danny Kankam (Eliot Stern), 7th minute. HV — Jake Richardson (Unassisted), 8th minute. P — Andre Bartow (Kankam) 10th minute. P — Apprey (Justice Daniels), 31st minute.
Second Half
P — Daniels (Bartow), 46th minute. P — Will Kinne (PK), 70th minute. P — Stern (Bartow), 72nd minute.
Saves — P: Will Kinne 2. HV: Lucas Waterman 11.
Lee sweeps Lenox in volleyball
LENOX — Liz Brown had 16 kills to lead the way for Lee, as the Wildcats beat Lenox 3-0 in Friday night volleyball.
The set scores were 25-14, 25-20, 25-23.
Brown also had 10 digs and four aces. Rachel Wendling had 18 digs and two aces, while Katelyn Clark had six aces and eight digs.
For host Lenox, Mia Giardina had 11 kills, 10 digs and three aces to lead the Millionaires. Carolina Chassi had 10 digs and Ella Smith had 7 kills.
Lenox girls 1, Wahconah 1
PITTSFIELD — Thursday’s late game at BCC had some early scoring, but ended up with the Lenox and Wahconah girls battling to a 1-1 dra.
“After playing our first game against PHS and suffering a tough loss, it was great to see our girls bounce back and come out hard against a strong Wahconah team,” Lenox coach Brian Seminara wrote in an email.
The Warriors (2-0-1) got on the board eight minutes into the match, when Maria Gamberoni scored off an assist from younger sister Olivia.
Lenox (0-1-1) tied the game at the 12-minute mark, when Solia Herndon-Schmid scored on an assist from Aliza Munch.
Millionaires goalkeeper Ella Hall was under siege over much of the second half, but Hall made 14 saves in the contest and only gave up the one goal. Eva Eberwein had five saves for Wahconah.