WILLIAMSTOWN — In soccer, there can be good draws and not-so-good draws. So where does Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw between Mount Greylock and Pittsfield fall?
“This is an okay draw,” said first-year PHS coach Neill Brandon said. “When you score first, which is something we haven’t done a lot of this season, you expect or you hope to be able to build on it. We talked about getting the first goal tonight and then hopefully, really putting pressure on, and getting a second, third. We concede one within 90 seconds, not exactly ideal.”
Pittsfield’s Owen Klatka scored in the 35th minute, and exactly 44 seconds later, Greylock’s Declan Rogers tied the match. Neither team found the back of the net again.
“It’s bad in the sense that, it was a potentially winnable game,” said Greylock coach Blair Dils, whose team beat Pittsfield 2-1 back on Sept. 20. “We need points. We’ll take any points we can get. We’ll call it a good draw.”
Both teams were coming off losses. Pittsfield lost to Amherst on Saturday. Greylock, meanwhile, lost to Monument Mountain back on Oct. 8. With the regular season nearing its end, both the Mounties and Generals were looking for wins. It took some 20 minutes for the game’s first shot, a slow roller that Pittsfield goalkeeper Will Kinne gobbled up easily.
Pittsfield, meanwhile, had a pretty good opportunity on a give-and-go between Justice Daniels and Kasey Miranda. Daniels got the final pass and his shot went through the box and no PHS player could get a foot on the ball to redirect it.
With time running down in the first half, the visitors struck first. Angel Sandoval sent a nice ball ahead on the right wing where Klatka ran to it and fired a shot to the far post. The ball eluded goalkeeper Eamon Hetherington for a 1-0 Pittsfield lead.
The lead didn’t last long. Off a restart, Josh Rudin sent a ball into the box and Rogers got up and headed the ball past Kinne.
“We’ve been down the last several games early, and wanted to see a response from our guys,” said Dils. “To come right back. It was a great play by Declan, who hasn’t played a ton of minutes for us. He’s been working really hard in training. He got out there and made things happen.”
Pittsfield started to get the better of play in the second half, and the Generals forced Hetherington to come up big several times in the half. He stopped a Sandoval blast ticketed for the upper right corner in the 48th minute. Another big chance came with 14 minutes to play as Pittsfield’s Danny Kankam cut inside of Greylock’s Rudin, made one dribble and fired. Hetherington made the save.
“It’s interesting because when you’re not getting a lot of shots, you get a little bored. The more shots that come in, the more stressed you get,” said Hetherington. “I really focus on just getting my head in the game and focusing as those shots come in, because I can’t let one in.”
Both teams are still looking for points and results in an effort to qualify for the 32-team tournaments. Greylock was inside the 32-team line as of the first set of power ratings, while Pittsfield was outside the line. There are enough games left for both teams to earn spots. But they have to start getting more positive results.
“I’d say this [draw] is good overall,” Pittsfield’s Anthony Telladira said. “We played solid. We controlled the ball. We controlled the play of the game. We were connecting passes. We were creating opportunities. One of them came from a freshman. The rest will come.”