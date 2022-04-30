WILLIAMSTOWN — It's finally starting to get a little warmer for baseball. The Mount Greylock baseball team, however, is really heating up.
The Mounties notched their second run-rule victory in as many games, as they beat Suburban East rival Wahconah 15-1 in five innings Saturday afternoon. The day before, they beat Suburban Central's Southwick 14-4, in a crossover game.
"It’s been a long week of baseball for us with five games in six days and the first three on the road so it was nice to finish at home and win against a inter league foe in Wahconah," Greylock coach Rick Paris wrote in an email. "Going into the game we were a little concerned on how our team would do after a big win on Friday night. Some times kids have a let down but our guys came out to play."
Greylock is now 9-2, and has won four straight. Wahconah lost its second straight and falls to 3-5.
The Mounties scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed. Starter Derek Paris lost the shutout in the fifth inning. Paris gave up one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out 10.
Paris helped his cause by going 3 for 3 and scoring four runs. Jackson Shelsy was 2 for 3 with three RBI.
Pat McLaughlin had two hits and drove in the only Wahconah run.
———
Wahconah 000 01 — 1 6 2
Mount Greylock 335 4x — 15 9 2
Charlie Wendell 1 1/3, Ben West 0, Braedyn Melle 1 2/3, Owen Alfonso 1 and Matt Kinzer. Derek Paris and Chase Doyle. W — Paris. L — Wendell. 2B — W: Matt Kinzer. MG: Dylen Harrison.
Lenox 11, Franklin Tech 5
LENOX — Cliff Flynn scattered five hits and his Lenox teammates backed him up with a 11-run, nine-hit performance as the Millionaires (4-6) won their fourth straight game.
The Millionaires scored two runs in the first inning on a Flynn sacrifice fly and an RBI single by Mike Ward.
Lenox broke the game open with six in the fifth inning, sending 10 players to the plate. The big hit was a 3-run double by Zack Nicotra.
Ward was 3 for 3 for the Millionaires.
———
Westfield Tech 000 010 4 — 5 5 2
Lenox 200 162 x — 11 9 3
2B — WT: Navarro, Durkee. L: Nicotra, Armstrong. 3B — Ward.
McCann Tech 10, Hopkins Academy 0
HADLEY — Ozzie Weber tossed a two-hit shutout as visiting McCann Tech beat Hopkins Academy.
Weber walked five and struck out 10. He was backed up by a 11-hit Hornet offense that run-ruled the Golden Hawks after six innings.
Jacob Howland had a double for the Hornets and Seth Farnsworth homered. Landon Champney and Collin Booth each went 2 for 4.
———
McCann Tech 023 041 — 10 11 0
Hopkins Academy 000 000 — 0 2 3
Ozzie Weber and Seth Farnsworth. Liam Flynn 4 1/3, Andrew Ciaglo 1 2/3 and Patrick Fitzgibbons. W — Weber. L — Flynn. 2B — MT: Jacob Howland. HR — MT: Seth Farnsworth.
High School Softball
Wahconah 19, Burr and Burton 0
MANCHESTER, Vt. — Avery Vale-Cruz tossed a five-inning one hitter, striking out 12 as visiting Wahconah rolled past Burr and Burton Academy.
Vale-Cruz had six swinging third strikes and six called third strikes in her 12-K performance.
She helped her cause by going 2 for 3 with five runs batted in. Taylar Hickey was 1 for 3 but drove in three runs for Wahconah.
———
Wahconah 248 32 — 19 9 0
Burr & Burton 000 00 — 0 1 2
Vale-Cruz and Wehner. Heberts and Smith. W — Vale-Cruz. L — Heberts. 2B — W: Vale-Cruz, Robb. 3B — Friedman, Iovieno.
Mount Greylock 13, Drury 1
WILLIAMSTOWN — Brodi Rosier went 3 for 4 with five RBI, hitting a first-inning grand slam, as the Mounties (4-4) ended a two-game losing streak.
Kami Sweet was the beneficiary of the 13-run, 12-hit performance by Greylock. She held Drury (4-5) to two hits and a walk while striking out 10.
———
Drury 010 00 — 1 2 8
Mount Greylock 13 12 3
Danielle Harnick and Brooke Bishop. Kami Sweet and A.J. Pelkey. W — Sweet. L — Harnick. 2B — D: Harnick. HR —MG: Brodi Rosier, Emma Newberry, Malia Koffi.
High School Lacrosse
Mount Greylock girls 22, Granby 8
WILLIAMSTOWN — Host Mount Greylock improved to 7-2 with a one-sided win over Granby.
Sarah Palumbo had a huge game for the Mounties, scoring nine goals and adding three assists. Zoe Armet had four goals and two assists for the Mountie, while Ainsley Abel had a hat trick and an assist.
———
Goals — MG: Sarah Palumbo 9, Zoe Armet 4, Ainsley Abel 3, Lexi Politis 2, Tessa Levesque 2, Lucy McWeeny, Addison Abel. G: Ari Klekotka 3, Gabby Walz 3, Kayla Klekotka 2.
Goalies — G: Faith Ramos 5 saves. MG: Tiegan Brady 3 saves.