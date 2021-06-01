LENOX — On a day when clutch hits seemed to be hard to come by, Mount Greylock’s Jack Cangelosi got the one that helped Mount Greylock extend its winning streak.
Cangelosi’s two-run single in the top of the seventh inning scored what proved to be the winning run in Greylock’s 6-3 win at Lenox Tuesday afternoon. The win was the sixth straight for the Mounties (8-2). They haven’t lost since dropping an 18-0 decision to Taconic back on May 17. The Mounties and Braves play Thursday in Pittsfield.
“We’ve been having a tendency to strand guys a lot this year. We’re probably leading Berkshire County in stranded runners,” said Greylock coach Rick Paris, “that’s for sure.”
Cangelosi’s hit aside, the Mounties left 11 runners on base in the game and stranded runners in scoring position in four different innings.
The Millionaires (2-5) scored half as many runs as the Mounties in the game, but they only left one fewer runner on base. Lenox left 10 on base in the game. They left the bases loaded twice and had runners on base in scoring position in five separate innings.
“We had our opportunities,” Lenox coach Kevin Downer said. “I told them we played a good game. All three of our pitchers pitched good. The timely hitting was the difference in this game. We left too many runners on base. That team is [8-2] and we stayed with them.”
While both teams left the bases loaded twice, Greylock compounded the felony by not scoring when they loaded the bases in the sixth. Two walks and a single filled them up and then Chase Doyle flied to left to end the threat. One inning later, the Mounties struck.
The score was tied 2-2 when Greylock scored four runs on four hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in the seventh. The tie-breaking run scored when winning pitcher Derek Paris raced home from third on Landen Jamula’s fielder’s choice that forced Dylen Harrison at second. The Mounties then loaded the bases and Cangelosi hit a 1-2 pitch from reliever Josh Hunter into right-center field, plating Jamula and Jack Gitterman.
“I was looking for a fastball over the plate, and that’s what I got,” Cangelosi said. “I wasn’t trying to do too much with it, just put it in play.”
Oscar Low, who was 3 for 4, hit his second double of the game to the base of the fence in left, allowing Palumbo to score.
Paris, the third Greylock pitcher, who was in his fourth inning of work, gave up an RBI single to Nate Armstrong in the seventh, cutting a four-run lead to 6-3. Shepardson hit the second pitch he saw to Polumbo, who relayed to Gitterman at first, to end the threat and the game.
Danny Munch, the second of three Lenox pitchers, took the loss. Luke Patella started and gave up two runs on six hits, four walks and he struck out seven.
Cangelosi got the start for Greylock. Coach Paris said the idea was to get Cangelosi a bit of work in preparation for Thursday’s game against Taconic. It had been more than a week since the Greylock left hander had pitched.
“He was a lot more confident than the last time he went out,” the Greylock coach said. “He looked very confident out there. He was hitting his spots, throwing well. He hadn’t thrown in a while, so he needed that.”
———
Greylock 100 100 4 — 6 10 0
Lenox 001 101 1 — 3 8 0
Jack Cangelosi 2, Chase Doyle 1+, Derek Paris 4 and Paris, Doyle. Luke Patella 4, Danny Munch 2+, Josh Hunter 1 and Cooper Shepardson. W — Paris. L — Munch. 2B — MG: Oscar Low 2. L: Brendan Armstrong.