NORTH ADAMS — The Greylock Thunder showed heart in an 11-6 win over the Dalton Warriors on Monday night in the Berkshire County 10U Softball Championship.
Dalton got off to a strong start in the first inning as they used an aggressive approach on the basepaths to get runners in scoring position. Julia McComish started the scoring for the Warriors with a single that plated Mallory Radwitch. Grace Hunt continued the scoring for the Warriors with a single that scored McComish. Hunt capped a three-run inning when she stole home on a passed ball.
Greylock Thunder 10U team
The Greylock Thunder celebrate the Berkshire County 10U title after defeating Dalton on Monday night at the Alcombright Athletic Complex in North Adams.
The Greylock Thunder celebrate the Berkshire County 10U title after defeating Dalton on Monday night at the Alcombright Athletic Complex in North Adams.
Gianna Witek and KJ Livingstone celebrate
Starting pitcher Gianna Witek celebrates with her catcher, KJ Livingstone, after Greylock's 11-6 win over Dalton in the Berkshire 10U championship in North Adams on Monday.
Avery Lane throws ball to first
Greylock's Avery Lane tosses the ball to Abby Wilson at first base for an out in the Berkshire County 10U championship game at the Alcombright Athletic Complex on Monday.
Julia McComish pitches for Dalton
Julia McComish pitches in relief for the Dalton 10U softball team against Greylock in the Berkshire County championship game on Monday in North Adams.
Livingstone scores, greeted by Wilson
Jayden Livingstone (31) is greeted by Abby Wilson (22) after scoring a run for the Greylock Thunder in the Berkshire County 10U championship in North Adams on Monday.
Kaylee Brew swings at a pitch
Dalton's Kaylee Brew makes contact with a pitch during the Berkshire County 10U championship against Greylock in North Adams on Monday.
Greylock and Dalton together for picture
The Greylock and Dalton 10U softball teams gather for a picture after the Berkshire County Championship on Monday night in North Adams. The Thunder claimed the championship with a 11-6 win.
Harper Keay was the starter for Dalton, and she pitched two scoreless innings to keep the Warriors in front. Keay was in command as she had five strikeouts in the first two innings. Greylock stole the momentum in the third, though, as the offense came alive. The Thunder showed good plate discipline as they were drawing walks regularly. Greylock did not register a hit in the inning, but did score five runs on passed balls. Jayden Livingstone, Kyleigh Cooper, Abby Wilson, Gianna Witek, and Kylie Livingstone all stole home on passed balls for the Thunder.
“We draw walks, we run the bases really well, and that strategy has worked pretty well for us,” Greylock coach Mike Ameen said.
Greylock continued its momentum in the fourth inning with two runs on passed balls as Bailey Tatro and Witek stole home. Keay was replaced by McComish in the fourth. Keay pitched three innings with five earned runs, no hits, and seven strikeouts.
“I just told them that in the huddle, I said look at the scoreboard, you were down 3-0, and you guys came back from adversity and played really well,” Ameen said when asked about his team’s resilience.
Witek was the starter for Greylock, and she pitched a complete game. Witek was in command throughout the night, and she found ways to get out of innings when she was in trouble. Witek pitched six innings with six earned runs, six hits, and 14 strikeouts.
Greylock added four insurance runs in the fifth inning on four passed balls. The Thunder did not strand a runner once they reached third base in the game. Despite only having one hit, the Thunder produced 11 runs. McComish pitched two innings with six earned runs, one hit, and six strikeouts for the Warriors.
The Warriors added two runs in the sixth inning on a Sofia Salvatore single that plated Hunt and a passed ball that saw Keay scamper home. Witek finished with a strikeout to secure the championship for the Thunder.
“It’s great, the winning is secondary to the teamwork and the way they played. They stuck together as young kids, and they learned how to respect the game. I’m proud of them,” Ameen said.