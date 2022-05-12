WILLIAMSTOWN — Sarah Polumbo's milestone goal did not take long to get.
Photos: Sarah Polumbo scores 100th career goal as Mount Greylock beats Wahconah 10-5
Sarah Palumbo scores her 100th career goal as Mount Greylock beats Wahconah 10-5
To purchase photos click here
Just under five minutes into the first half, Polumbo was awarded a free position, took the shot and beat Wahconah goalie Phalyn Renderer. It was Polumbo's 100th career goal and it gave the Mounties a lead it would never relinquish, eventually beating the Warriors 10-5 Thursday night.
"Not even a little bit," Polumbo said with a laugh when asked if that was how she thought her 100th goal would be scored.
"I feel like after having it on a free position shot was not exactly what I was expecting," she said. "It worked and it was still super exciting. I'm very happy."
Polumbo needed only one goal to reach 100, and family and friends were ready with balloons and signs to mark the occasion. That she got the goal early in the first half was a relief and a boost for the Mounties.
"It was a great way to get the energy flowing for the team," she said.
It wasn't the only milestone in the game, as goalkeeper Christy Rech recorded her 200th career save, coming in the second half against a stubborn Wahconah club that did not yield for the entire game.
"I'm happy for Christy to get her 200th save and for Sarah to get her 100th. It's nice for those girls," Greylock coach Jeff Stripp said. "Wahconah has a good team. They came to play and they played hard. They challenged us in certain areas. A win is a win and we're happy with that."
The win was the sixth straight for Greylock, now 11-2. The Mounties haven't lost since losing to Burr & Burton in Vermont back on April 25.
Greylock's Ainsley Abel and Tess Levesque each had three goals in the win. Abel also recorded a pair of assists.
For Wahconah, Claire Naef netted four goals, three in the second half.
It was a game where the Mounties jumped out to a 5-0 lead and led 5-1 at halftime, but the Warriors kept clawing back. A goal by Naef with 19:49 left in the second half cut the Greylock lead to 7-4. The Mounties' defense held Wahconah to one goal the rest of the way.
"Greylock has some awesome quality players. They're definitely a strong team. With the amount of new players we had out on the field, I'm impressed," Wahconah coach Kathy Budaj said. "The girls played phenomenal. I couldn't have asked any one of them to play any harder. I'm very happy with them."
After Polombo's free position goal, the Mounties made it 2-0 exactly 11 seconds later. Abel started the play, passing ahead to Clara McWeeny, and McWeeny fired a pass from right to left in front of the Wahconah goal and Levesque finished off. Two minutes later, Greylock made it 3-0 on a goal by McWeeny off an assist from Abel. That forced Budaj to call an early time out to redirect her squad.
Wahconah fell behind 5-0 before Naef scored with 1:25 to play in the first half.
The result might not have been what the Warriors, now 5-5, were looking for. But their coach said it was a learning experience and something they'll learn from as they play at Mount Anthony on Saturday and in Williamstown on Monday.
"If you look at our independents, we have Westfield, we have Northampton. Those are good teams," Budaj said. "It's only going to make us get better. You can see what those teams do, and learn from it. I have to say, our defense played great today. I think that's a direct reflection of playing some of those other teams."
After giving up 58 goals in their first three losses, the Warriors have only 19 in the last two.
The Mounties, meanwhile are at Lee on Saturday before hosting Wahconah.
"After last year, we kind of built up a rivalry with them. We beat them on our home turf [last year] and they beat us on their home turf. It was really exciting to be able to come to their turf and beat them," said Polumbo. "They are going to be super-pumped [next week] and trying to beat us on our home turf."