PITTSFIELD — The scoreboard at Gene Dellea Field on the Berkshire Community College campus did not work Saturday afternoon.
That didn't matter a lot, because for the members of the Wahconah and Hoosac Valley High School football teams, keeping score wasn't quite as important as just getting out on the turf and playing the game.
"Sports has been a pretty large part of my life. Just being out here is back to normal, really," Wahconah's Zach Archambault said. "It's that little escape from COVID and all that weird stuff that's been happening. It's nice to be out here doing something that we'd been doing."
Archambault gained 127 of his game-high 143 yards rushing in the first half, and Wahconah jumped out to a 33-point lead before closing out Hoosac Valley 39-22 on the turf at the football stadium on outer West Street. Five different Wahconah players rushed for touchdowns in Saturday's game, the first high school football game of the Fall II season in Berkshire County.
Hoosac and Wahconah weren't supposed to face each other in the "regular season," but when the first week of the Fall II season fell apart, these traditional rivals picked up the ball, so to speak.
"The whole goal of the spring is to give the kids the ability to play football. Let's face it, we can't take it for granted. We thought we were all playing today, every school in the county thought they were playing today," Wahconah coach Gary Campbell Jr. said. "We were lucky enough to be able to play. In these days and times, as you think about things, maybe we take too many things for granted.
"I'm very, very happy to be able to come out with the boys and be able to play football. Great stuff."
Berkshire County is the last section of Massachusetts to begin playing football, and that was because the winter season went on a little longer than originally scheduled. There were to be four games played Saturday, starting with Wahconah playing Pittsfield. Due to COVID-19 issues, the first week schedule came apart. Hoosac and Wahconah, who are in opposite divisions this Fall II season, agreed to hit the gridiron.
"For sure," said Wahconah's Archambault, when he was asked if there were times he didn't think he'd play football this year. "We had a ton of stuff. We were supposed to play PHS today, and they were shut down for two days."
Hoosac, the designated home team on Saturday, was out-gained 434 yards to 317, and the Hurricanes had only 110 yards in total offense in the first half to 264 for Wahconah as the Warriors took a 26-0 halftime lead. Hoosac fell behind 33-0 after Wahconah's first drive of the second half. Quarterback Quinn Gallagher hit Jon Render on a post pattern, and Render outran the Hoosac defense 41 yards for the score. Scott Duma's point-after kick made it 33-0. Render also had a 20-yard touchdown run to start the second quarter.
Welcome back, Football.Wahconah's Jon Render picks up some good downfield blocks on a touchdown run against Hoosac Valley. pic.twitter.com/fiSi8ovrrl— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) April 3, 2021
That's a tough way to open for anyone. But like Campbell, Hoosac coach Mike Bostwick said that having the players getting through a successful week of practice and playing the game was a victory in itself.
"Of course. Just to be out here. Just to be back playing football," said the longtime Hoosac staffer, but first-year head coach. "Honestly, we want to win though. To be out here, yes, that's 100 percent it. We still want to win, and it doesn't matter who we're going against."
On that last idea, Campbell and Wahconah had other plans.
Hoosac had the ball first and went three-and-out. Wahconah took over, after a 16-yard punt return by Render, on the Hurricanes' 47-yard line. Four plays later, Archambault, who finished with 143 yards on 13 carries, took a handoff from Gallagher, swept left and went down the sidelines for a 33-yard touchdown run.
Wahconah scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions. The second scoring drive, which was capped off by Jonah Smith's 6-yard scoring scamper, was kept alive by a fourth-down run of 8 yards by Archambault for a first down. Smith scored on the very next play.
Campbell's Warriors ran 20 offensive plays on those first three touchdown drives, and 18 of them were running plays.
"We have some talented backs, but our line played awesome today," Archambault said. "The blocking was on a different level than we've seen before. Respect to the big buffaloes up front. It's pretty awesome."
Gallagher didn't have to throw much because of the offensive success of the running game. After throwing two incompletions and an interception, the senior quarterback completed his last two passes of the first half. When he hit Render on that 41-yard TD catch-and-run in the third quarter, Gallagher never had to throw another pass.
"Quinn can throw the ball and we do have receivers and guys that can go get it," Campbell said. "There's no doubt that when you don't have as much time to prepare, you are limited in certain things. You have to do the basics first. For football, you've got to be able to run the ball. Especially with the wind, spring is different than in the fall, much more wind in the spring. Let's hang our hat on running the football. We do have a pretty good running back. Zach Archambault, I don't care what year, he runs hard. He's tough. He's a Wahconah football running back.
"He runs the ball hard. He's a tough cookie."
The Hoosac starters got to spend 48 minutes on the field playing, and assuming there are more games to play this season, will do nothing but help them the rest of the way.
Carson Meczywor pitches late to Logan Davis, who races right for a Hoosac Valley touchdown. pic.twitter.com/g60r5heYmL— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) April 3, 2021
Aaron Bush ran for 63 of his 102 yards in the second half, while Logan Davis had 24 of his 101 yards rushing in the first half. Bush scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter, while Shaun Kastner Jr. and Davis had fourth-quarter touchdowns. Kastner Jr. scored on a 17-yard run and Davis also scored on a 17-yard scamper to end the scoring.
———
Wahconah 12 14 7 6 — 39
Hoosac Valley 0 0 6 16 — 22
First Quarter
W — Zach Archambault 33 run (Pass failed).
W — Jonah Smith 6 run (Pass failed).
Second Quarter
W — Jon Render 20 run (Payton Shippee run).
W — Quinn Gallagher 3 run (Kick failed).
Third Quarter
W — Render 41 pass from Gallagher (Scott Duma kick).
HV — Aaron Bush 2 run (Pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
W — Owen Salvatore 78 run (Pass failed).
HV — Shaun Kastner Jr. 17 run (Kobe Valois pass from Carson Meczywor).
HV — Logan Davis 17 run (Griffin Mucci run).
———
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Hoosac: Shaun Kastner Jr. 9-41, Logan Davis 11-101, Aaron Bush 11-102. Carson Meczywor 6-46, Griffin Mucci 1-8. Wahconah: Zach Archambault 13-143, Jonah Smith 4-34, Jon Render 3-37, Quinn Gallaghr 2-7, Payton Shippee 1-12, Doug Collins 5-23, Owen Salvatore 2-91, Scott Duma 1-4, Lucas Pickard 1-(minus-5), Xavier Wellington 1-8.
PASSING — Hoosac: Meczywor 2-15-0 27. Wahconah: Gallagher 3-6-1 88, Pickard 1-1-0 (minus-2).
RECEIVING — Hoosac: Kastner 1-1, Davis 1-26. Wahconah: Render 3-61, Salvatore 1-27, Trey Massaro 1-(minus-2).