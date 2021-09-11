ATHOL — It was going to take a power outage to stop Drury running back Louis Guillotte.
Literally.
The junior gave the Athol defense fits on Friday night, rushing for 246 yards in the first half. He added one carry for seven yards in the second half, but the lights went out midway through the quarter and the game was ultimately called with the Blue Devils coming away 28-0 victors at O’Brien Field.
“Louis runs hard,” Drury assistant coach Robert Jutras — who was coaching on the sideline while head coach Al Marceau was in the press box with an injury — said. “We like to get him the ball and that’s part of the gameplan to be physical up front.”
Guillotte did most of his damage in the second quarter. The opening drive of the frame saw him carry the ball on five of the Blue Devils’ six plays, ending in a three-yard touchdown run. Guillotte converted the two-point try himself to put Drury ahead, 8-0.
Athol drove it to the Blue Devils 29-yard line on the ensuing possession, but quarterback Caleb Cox was picked off by Jayshawn Moore.
Once again, Drury pounded the ball with Guillotte, who converted a third-and-19 with a 36-yard pickup, eventually running it in from six yards out to extend the Blue Devils advantage to 14-0 with 4 minutes, 31 seconds to play in the half.
A Bears three-and-out gave the Blue Devils the ball at midfield. A penalty put Drury in a third-and-23 from the Athol 46, but Guillotte picked it up, broke a tackle and sprinted into the end zone and suddenly the Blue Devils held a 20-0 lead going into the half.
“It’s nice to see us come out and pound the football and do the things we wanted to do early,” Jutras said. “We were moving the ball up and down the field but we gave it away early and gave them some opportunities which we need to clean up. From an effort standpoint, I have nothing to complain about.”
Guillotte’s big game didn’t just come on offense. The Blue Devils defense forced a three-and-out to open the third quarter and Guillotte made Athol pay with a nearly 70-yard punt return that set Drury up at the Athol 16.
Two plays later, Blue Devils quarterback Anthony Pettengill connected with Trey Lepecier for a 10-yard score in the back left corner of the end zone. Guillotte ran in the two-point score to put Drury ahead, 28-0.
“That was a very big team,” Athol coach Bill LaRose said of Drury. “They weren’t a very fancy team but they played old-school football. They came at you and hit you hard. I have to tip my cap to them, they were big and strong and played well.”
Athol punted on the next possession, and the lights went out after just one Drury play, with seven minutes to go in the third quarter, ending the game.
An impressive first drive by the Bears — with Cox hitting Dilan Fountain for a 41-yard gainer to set Athol up at the Drury 25 — was derailed by an illegal man downfield penalty. Cox’s pass on fourth-and-17 was incomplete, as he was pressured and forced to throw the ball away.
Cox finished with 65 yards through the air, 59 going to Fountain. Fountain also had 53 yards on the ground.
The Blue Devils have a week off before their home opener with Mahar on the 25th.
“We have a bye week next week and these next two weeks we have a lot to clean up,” Jutras said. “We have to get better.”
Pettengill finished 2 of 6 for 14 yards with an interception and the touchdown to Lepecier. Guillotte also had a four-yard catch. Guillotte finished his night with 22 carries for 253 yards and three scores, while Moore took five handoffs for 26 yards.