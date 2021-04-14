PITTSFIELD — Two sets went into into extra points during Wednesday’s match between Lenox and Pittsfield, but the Millionaires were leveled like water at rest.
Lenox volleyball eclipsed 25 points twice, defeating Pittsfield 26-28, 25-18, 26-24, 25-23.
“Going into extra points is a lot of pressure,” said Maddy Barenski, one of Lenox’s two senior captains. “The game almost reached a final set, but we remained upbeat and stayed in our passing systems to get the last point.”
The Generals (2-3) were forced to use a timeout after Mia Giardina smashed an ace, giving the Millionaires a 23-20 advantage in the fourth set. Pittsfield made the most of the pause in action, taking the next three points, but Lenox (4-3) sealed the deal before the home team could get within striking distance.
The first set belonged to Pittsfield, but provided Lenox with a blueprint on how to attack the home team’s deference.
“The difference is we forced errors,” Barenski said of the contrast between the two evenly matched squads. “We pushed to the corners and pushed tips, which really helped us a lot today.”
Barenski was the foundation of the Millionaire offense, assisting on 40 points in the winning effort. Hailey Ano had a team-high six kills for the Millionaires and Carolina Chassi finished with 45 digs.
“I tried to keep [passes] close to the next because that is where most of [my teammates] like it,” Barenski said. “Usually I run an outside, but today I ran more middle and it worked well.”
Ano, Giardina and Danielle Miller had a knack for finding the open space and it all came together in the second set, winning by seven points.
The trio of Millionaires kept the General defense off balance, but Pittsfield’s offense also featured some firepower. Alexi Sondrini earned 12 kills and Ava Sinopoli had another four on the line of the attack. Maggie Burke fed the duo throughout the night, closing with 16 assists.
Miller gave the road team a 23-22 lead in the third set with a drop shot followed by an ace. Sondrini answered with a kill of her own, knotting the frame at 24, before the Millionaires claimed the next two points to close the frame.
Three of the four sets were decided by the smallest of margins and it was the Millionaires who had the extra bit of gas in the tank, making for an enjoyable right back to Lenox.
“Just keep everyone happy, super hyped and win every game,” Barenski said of her focus as one of the team’s senior leaders.