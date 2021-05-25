CHESHIRE — With Mount Greylock encroaching, Hoosac Valley's Nate Haley found his sweet spot. His teammates, found him.
The Hurricanes reeled off eight unanswered goals in the second half to pull away and defeat the visiting Mounties 19-8.
Hoosac led 9-5 at halftime, and when Patrick Ross found Eamon Heatherington for a goal two minutes into the third quarter to draw within three, things were looking to get mighty interesting.
Then, the hosts took the drama out of the stadium and the air out of Mount Greylock. Carson Meczywor connected with Nate Haley for a quick answer, and Haley scored another on a dump inside from Luke Waterman after a lengthy possession, and the lead was a comfortable 11-6 with 8 minutes, 50 seconds still to play in the third.
"Our offense finally woke up and realized, it was a close game," said Haley. "This is a team we can beat, but we need to put it in high gear and get going."
Meczywor finished with nine assists to go with his two goals, while Haley found the back of the net six times and added three assists. Meczywor assisted on half of Haley's six goals. The Hurricanes starting attack unit of Haley, Waterman and Davion Cote accounted for 11 goals.
Haley shredded the opposing defense, especially in that 6-1 third quarter during which he scored four straight goals over a span of about six minutes. He also assisted on the quarter-capper, an inside lob to Meczywor for the 15-6 lead with 1:48 left in the period.
"I just went to my sweet spot, and the guys hit me and it really worked every time I guess," Haley said.
Greylock called timeout with 5:57 on the clock, but Meczywor got a steal upon the restart and fed Haley again.
The run bled into the fourth quarter, as Greylock — which traveled with only 11 players for one substitute — tired mightily. Frank Field and Aaron Bush scored goals to start the final frame, both on Meczywor helpers, before Heatherington scored on a keeper with 8:05 to play. It was 14-minute, 10-second scoreless stretch that the Hoosac Valley midfield and defense laid onto the Mounties.
Aidan Koczela manned the Hurricanes net and turned away four shots, three coming in the first half. Cote had a hat trick, while Waterman tallied two goals and two assists. Bush and Field each scored twice, as did Jake Richardson.
For the Mounties, Heatherington scored four goals and added an assist. Ross had three goals and two assists, and Cam Taylor scored once. Will Broadwell kept things from getting out of hand for Greylock, making 13 saves.