The passing of Hall of Fame coach Tom Kinne was met with a unanimous feeling of sadness, and at the same time, a feeling of tremendous accomplishment — both on and off the field or gym.
"For all of us who played for him, he was a major figure and influence in our lives at a really important time in our lives," said Sean Flynn, a guidance counselor at Monument Mountain High School, who played for Kinne and later coached girls soccer at the school. "I think in a lot of ways he served as somebody who understood his role as a coach, but also as an educator, a teacher and a mentor. For me, he had a major impact on my life."
Tom Kinne passed away Friday after a lengthy illness. He was 81.
If anyone takes a look around the gym at Monument, it's hard not to notice that a lot of the banners that hang on the walls have Kinne's fingerprints on them. None moreso than the Hall of Fame banner from the former Searles High School in Great Barrington that has his name on it.
"I just remember my last days at school" for the year, Scott Annand, a teacher and the softball and girls cross-county coach at Monument, said. "Sometimes it was a hot day and the gymnasium was air conditioned. I was running around the gymnasium and was trying to think. I looked up at the athletic Hall of Fame banner and everything. I really kind of said 'Wow, what's the legacy of Monument sports? Who had the greatest impact on sports as a coach.' No one was better at coaching than Tom Kinne. The amount of impact that he had on so many students, many different generations of students, different genders of students from his work from boys soccer to his work with golf to his work with both basketball teams.
"He's the No. 1 coach that's ever been in this school."
Kinne coached Monument to a pair of state championships. The Spartans won the state boys soccer championship in 1972, and he won a state championship coaching the Monument girls in 2000. At one point during his girls' basketball tenure, the Spartans won sectional titles in 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000. Monument had also won a Western Mass. title in 1994. That run of five straight crowns was stopped in 2001, when Ed Noel's Drury Blue Devils beat Monument 50-41.
Kinne coached boys and girls soccer at Monument, along with boys and girls basketball. He was the head golf coach starting in 2011, and has coached baseball.
He may be best known for his soccer and basketball coaching exploits at Monument, or later on, his successes on the golf course. But in high school, back in 1958, Tom Kinne hit a scorching .595 playing baseball for Searles in the Southern Berkshire League. That led the league, while twin brother Mike was third in the league with a .528 batting average.
A charter member of the Berkshire County Girls Basketball Hall of Fame board, Kinne was inducted in 2015. He was also inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009, going in with niece Anna. Anna Kinne Patel is the daughter of Tom Kinne's twin brother Mike, who was inducted into the Berkshire County Girls Hoop Hall in 2014.
In 2017, Kinne was honored as one of four boys soccer coaches in the then 50-year history of the school. He was the first coach, and was followed by Howard Trombley, Mike Powell and current coach Matt Naventi.
Scott Rote had as good a view of Kinne as anyone. Rote, who recently retired as the girls basketball coach at Mount Everett, is a family member by marriage. Rote's wife Angel's mother and Tom Kinne's wife Margie were sisters. Rote coached against Kinne in Monument-Mount Everett South County battles, and then Kinne joined Rote's staff just before Rote hung up his whistle. The duo were together for just shy of a decade, a period of time that was one of the best in Mount Everett's hoop history. In 2016, the Eagles made it to the Division IV championship game, losing to Quaboag. They lost to eventual champion Monson in the 2018 semifinals. In 2019, with Kinne watching from the stands, Everett lost to Hopkins Academy in the 2019 championship.
"It was always good to know you had someone there next to you, or a chair or two away, where if it came to a situation when you weren't quite sure, he had an answer," Rote said. "In his early years, the level of energy and level of discipline he brought to the practices and the games. The knowledge he was able to give to us, give to me and the rest of my staff.
"He was a second father to me, first and foremost, but he was a mentor and someone I looked up to. I just always wanted to try to be like him and get to that final destination of winning a title."
Rote said that one thing Kinne did was give his players a lot of positive feedback and, in Rote's words, "We can beat the teams that were always talked about being the ones that can't be beat. He helped us get a confidence in ourselves, in the program and in the school. Mount Everett was definitely a school that was looked at differently in those last 4-5 years that we were there."
In 18 years at Mount Everett, Rote got to coach with Kinne and against him.
"One of the biggest memories I have is when my daughter was going for her 1,000 points. She had got it, and we had a game a week or so later up at Monument," Rote said. "It's his niece. I'm his nephew-in-law. We're talking before the game, and he said 'I'm so happy for Allison.' They gave her flowers. He said 'I am going to do everything in our power not to let that kid beat us tonight, not to let her score. I do love you and her, but I have to tell you, this is a game. It's a competition now.
"They worked their [butts] off to shut her down. At first, she was a little upset and I was a little pissed at first. But I said, that's what you've got to do. When you're between the lines, you have to go out there and win the game."
Funeral services will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m., with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Church in Great Barrington. The Kinne family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Birches-Roy Funeral Home in Great Barrington.
"He really put his heart and soul into coaching," Flynn said. "He really taught so many life lessons through sports and competition, and how to suffer and how to never give up and how to keep trying to get better and not to settle. He was a fighter. He expected us to stand up and be counted, and to stick together. He put a huge premium on us knowing how to be great teammates. We all strived to take on his personality collectively when we played sports."