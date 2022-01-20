DALTON — It was back and forth until it wasn't.
Or, at least until Sean Harrigan and Sam Sherman said so. Taconic's senior backcourt combined for 19 fourth-quarter points as the Green and Gold pulled away from host Wahconah Wednesday night. Taconic took the independent match between former Berkshire North rivals 68-51.
Taconic improved to 6-1 and won for the sixth straight game, while Wahconah dropped its second straight contest to fall to 7-2.
The lop-sided final happened in a hurry late. Wahconah had trailed by 10 just before halftime, but rallied to knot the game at 32-32 when Lucas Pickard outlet a rebound to Brody Calvert, who found Ben Noyes for a transition layup two minutes into the third quarter.
Pickard was heard from again to start the fourth quarter, when he canned a corner 3-pointer on the first possession to draw the Warriors within 47-42.
"It's always tough to play here. We always know we're in for a battle," said Taconic coach Bill Heaphy. "No matter what the score is, it's always a tough game."
The five-point deficit lasted for about 10 seconds, as Harrigan answered with a 3-ball of his own at the other end. He then picked Calvert's pocket and Taconic got a Jayden McCartney layup on the bonus possession to push the lead back to double digits. It hovered around 10 for much of the fourth, until Harrigan decided he wanted to wrap things up.
Wahconah got four straight from a Pickard jumper and Calvert reverse layup to make it 59-51 with 2:10 remaining. Even in Dalton, though, Harrigan was going to get the last word. He responded with a finish through traffic at the rim for an and-1. Out of a Taconic timeout with 1:43 left, he caught a deep inbounds pass and beat Calvert one-on-one to the rim for two more. A Wahconah turnover followed and Harrigan stroked in a triple from long range. It was suddenly 67-51.
"He wants to respond," said Heaphy. "He kind of picked his spots tonight. There were times where he wasn't as aggressive, and I don't mean with the ball necessarily, more overall. But when he was, he was impressive."
Harrigan poured in a game-high and season-high 26 points, including 22 in the second half and 13 in the fourth quarter. Sherman was 4 of 6 from the line in the fourth and finished with 15 points, while Tayvon Sandifer had 11 of his 13 in the first half.
While Heaphy was concerned with how his offense would handle Wahconah's fearsome zone defense, he had to be impressed with how the Taconic defense bottled up Calvert and Pat McLaughlin. Wahconah's dynamic duo came into Wednesday averaging a combined 44.8 points per game. Against Taconic's athletic unit, they posted 14 points each and Calvert's nifty finish was the lone made field goal between the two in the final frame.
Perhaps more importantly, though, 11 of those 28 points came on 16 free-throw attempts. Wahconah's hometown crowd was itching for a reason to light up all night, but Taconic never allowed the Warriors to stoke that flame.
"Two good players, and we felt we maybe had some guys athletically we could use to bother them," said Heaphy. "They did a good job on making things difficult, keeping them to one shot, not let them get out in transition and get the crowd going."
There were five lead-changes in the first quarter, but after Sandifer's finger roll at the rim to make it 10-9, Taconic never trailed. Another Sandifer bucket late in the second quarter made it 30-20. Calvert scored in transition with 30 seconds left, and then McLaughlin worked for the final shot, driving and kicking to Luke DiCicco who beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from the corner. Wahconah trailed 30-26 at halftime. DiCicco made two treys and had eight points.
After the Warriors knotted things at 32, Harrigan went coast-to-coast for a bucket to get the lead back for good. Sherman's floater forced a Wahconah time out, but on the Warriors' planned possession, Harrigan picked off a pass and went in for two more the other way to make it 38-33. He later missed two free throws, but made up for it by picking another pocket on the ensuing possession and scoring an easy layup. When Noyes drew Wahconah within five with under a minute left in the third, Harrigan hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to push the advantage to 47-39.
