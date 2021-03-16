NORTH ADAMS — It may not look like basketball season outside, but Pittsfield’s Green and Gold is beginning to march to its own beat.
Sean Harrigan scored 30 points for Taconic in a 63-56 win over Drury on Tuesday night.
“We’re starting to know each other, conditioning is a little better and the ball is starting to feel normal,” coach Bill Heaphy said after Taconic’s third-straight win. “The trust with each other is coming, they’re talking more on defense and they’re getting a better sense of what we do offensively.”
Drury’s Ben Moulton hit a three in the closing seconds of the first half to tie the game at 28. A virtual slugfest ensued between Harrigan and Louis Guillotte of the Blue Devils (7-4), who matched Moulton with 17 points in the outing.
Guillotte sank two and-one attempts midway through the third, but Taconic (3-3) was in the drivers seat with a 50-45 lead, due to six-straight points from Harrigan. The road team scored 16 points in the third quarter with 10 coming from Harrigan, who was living up to his middle-school nickname of “Trigger Sean.”
“I would pull shots from anywhere in house league back at The Boys and Girls Club [of The Berkshires],” Harrigan said, explaining the nickname. “That is where the trigger came from.”
The nickname may no longer be relevant as a junior in high school, but the trigger was necessary on Tuesday. Harrigan gave his team a four-point advantage headed into the fourth quarter after crashing to the rim and finishing through contact for an old-fashion three-point play with 40 seconds left in the third. The four-point difference was larger than any lead Taconic had in the first half.
“Honestly, we just all came together at some point and got tired of playing lazy,” Harrigan said. “Everyone has that switch in their head to turn on.”
With the switch flipped and 21 points already in his back pocket, Harrigan came through with another and-one with six minutes remaining, boosting Taconic’s lead to five. Harrigan would score nine as the green and gold outscored Drury by three in the fourth quarter.
Devon Solomon was a spark with six points in the fourth quarter and 11 on the night. Frank Boua was dealing with some foul trouble in the second half, but was aggressive on the boards for Taconic, scoring 10 points and securing 10 rebounds. For Harrigan, he added six boards and two dimes. Tuesday marked his third-straight game with at least 23 points.
“We just didn’t want to lose,” Harrigan said of the team’s mentality in the second half. “We need to win out the rest of the season.”
Drury’s 15-point second quarter came on the shoulders of two-made three-pointers from Moulton, who made four shots from deep and added five rebounds in the outing. The outside shooting in the first half opened up driving lanes for Guillotte in the second. When he wasn’t scoring, he found the open man on the perimeter with four assists. Big-man Tim Brazeau had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Taconic will look to claw above .500 and earn a fourth-straight win at home on Wednesday against Lee. The Drury boys will host Pittsfield on Thursday.
“We’re not there, but it is a lot better than it was a week ago,” Heaphy said of the team’s chemistry. “It’s been positive and some young kids are getting varsity time, which I hope translates to experience and learning on the fly.
“Hopefully they can use this to their advantage, take it with them into the summer and continue to get better.”
———
TACONIC (63)
Sherman 1-0-2, Harrigan 12-5-30, Boua 4-2-10, Ahoussi 0-0-0, Patch 0-0-0, Percy 2-2-6, Bamba 1-0-2, Solomon 5-0-11, McCartney 1-0-2, Sandifer 0-0-0. Totals 26-9-63.
DRURY (56)
Pettengill 1-0-2, Dewey 0-0-0, Adams 1-0-3, Guillotte 6-5-17, Moulton 4-5-17, Davignon 1-0-3, Brazeau 3-5-11, David 1-0-3. Totals 17-15-56.
Taconic 15 13 16 19 — 63
Drury 13 15 12 16 — 56
3-point field goals — T 2 (Harrigan, Solomon); D 7 (Moulton 4, David, Adams, Davignon).