PITTSFIELD — On the steep slopes at Bousquet on Monday night, the Berkshire Alpine Ski League held meet No. 4 of the season, a Giant Slalom race on some fast snow.
When the powder settled, the Monument Mountain girls and Lenox boys had taken home team victories, despite neither claiming an individual win. Instead, Lenox’s Molly Knight was victorious for the first time this season, and Pittsfield’s Charlie Heimann made it two straight.
The first three races of the season were all won on the girls side by Lenox’s Madison DiGrigoli. However, when the Millionaires’ young star skidded out of the course with about six gates to go to the finish line, the door opened up. Five racers later, Knight came screeching through. The senior carded her own DNF in the season-opener, but had placed runner-up to DiGrigoli in each of the last two contests. On Monday night, her 49.82-second time was tops among the field. She was the only girl to finish in under 51 seconds.
On the boys side there was a showdown set up by the bib numbers. Lenox’s Max DiGrigoli had won the first two races of the season, both slaloms, with Heimann in second. Last week, Heimann took home his first win in the GS opener, however, DiGrigoli did not race. On Monday, DiGrigoli skied in Bib 29 with Heimann No. 30.
Taconic’s Donald Tanner was the first boy to ski as part of Round 2 on Monday, and he laid down the time to beat at 49.94. It was clear going sub-50 was going to be a necessity. So, DiGrigoli roared down the hill and crossed in 49.09, sliding into the leader spot.
Then, Heimann let it rip. Not only did he get inside 50 seconds, but the Generals standout scorched the course to a 47.13 time.
Of course, the 2022 boys field is so deep, not even that was safe. Wahconah’s Dominic Scalise left the starting gate two racers later and wedged himself between the two with a 47.64 for the runner-up spot.
In the boys race there was only one DNF, and all five teams had enough finishers to score and timed within 17 seconds of each other. DiGrigoli’s Millionaires were first in 201.25, with Wahconah four seconds back and Monument Mountain also under 210.
Lenox put three skiers in the top 10, with Noah Kirby in fifth — the final sub-50 run in 49.94 — and Michael Piretti in ninth. Taconic’s Keeghen Scott was sixth, while Monument Mountain had Kitson Stover seventh and Bronly Boyd 10th. Mitchell Scalise was eighth for Wahconah.
On the girls side, not only did Monument Mountain see all of its skiers cross the finish line safely, the Spartans actually grabbed six of the top 10 spots in the race.
Emma Soule and Paige Lussier were second and third behind Knight, crossing in 51.73 and 52.85, respectively. Olivia Ruggiero, Loghan Strepa and Abbey Boyd ran a string from No. 6 to 8, and Simone Long placed 10th.
Pittsfield’s Lena Ungewitter was fourth overall in 53.07, while teammate Bella Penna was ninth. The Generals were second to Monument in the team standings, though the Spartans had a healthy lead 212.39-275.36.
Wahconah’s Ella Scalise was fifth overall in 53.80.
The Lenox girls suffered a pair of DNFs, dropping them from team contention for the week. Taconic saw all its skiers finish, led by Samantha Slocik in 13s. THS was third as a team.
———
Girls
Team Results — 1. Monument Mountain 212.38; 2. Pittsfield 275.36; 3. Taconic 372.30; 4. Lenox 1202.31; 5. Wahconah 1265.29.
Individual Top 15 — 1. Knight (LX) 49.82; 2. Soule (MM) 51.73; 3. Lussier (MM) 52.85; 4. L. Ungewitter (P) 53.07; 5. Scalise (W) 53.80; 6. Ruggiero (MM) 53.85; 7. Strzepa (MM) 53.95; 8. Boyd (MM) 53.97; 9. Penna (P) 56.37; 10. Long (MM) 57.07; 11. Kropke (LX) 57.85; 12. Noyes (P) 58.27; 13. Slocik (T) 59.83; 14. Miller (1:01.40); 15. Tiedemann (T) 1:04.41.
Boys
Team Results — 1. Lenox 201.25; 2. Wahconah 205.47; 3. Monument Mountain 208.73; 4. Taconic 214.47; 5. Pittsfield 218.94.
Individual Top 15 — 1. Heimann (P) 47.13; 2. D. Scalise (W) 47.64; 3. DiGrigoli (LX) 49.09; 4. Tanner (T) 49.21; 5. N. Kirby (LX) 49.94; 6. Scott (T) 50.23; 7. Stover (MM) 50.39; 8. M. Scalise (W) 50.51; 9. M. Piretti (LX) 50.86; 10. Boyd (MM) 51.35; 11. R. Piretti (LX) 51.36; 12. O. Kirby (LX) 52.21; 13. Roccabruno (P) 52.33; 14. Dunham (W) 52.48; 15. Logan (MM) 52.72.