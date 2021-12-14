WILLIAMSTOWN — Thirty-one minutes of basketball withered away before a winner was decided on opening night at Mount Greylock Regional High School on Tuesday.
The Monument Mountain girls led by six early in the fourth quarter before the Mounties stormed back and had an opportunity to tie — or take the lead — with 13 seconds on the clock and the Spartans up 43-41.
Helmke with a steal, at the line with 0.2 seconds left. Looking like Monument will hold 43-41 pic.twitter.com/uwUacuWfXQ— Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) December 15, 2021
"We've been working on getting rebounds and being aggressive under the basket," Monument senior Lenah Helmke said after reeling in the ball before Greylock could launch a shot. "We've struggled there in past years and I was thinking about getting my hands on the ball with time expiring — I'm happy with how it ended."
Photos: Monument girls beat Mount Greylock basketball 44-41
Monument Mountain Girls Basketball beats Mount Greylock 44-41
To purchase photos click here
Helmke's steal led to free throws, icing Monument's 44-41 win and spoiling Greylock's first outing of the year. Helmke led the Spartans with a team-high 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists by commanding the paint in the second half.
Greylock's Abby Scialabba canned one of her four 3-point shots early in the third to give the Mounties a 25-23 lead, its first since early in the first quarter. Freshman Charlotte Coody followed with an offensive board and putback on the next possession, building Greylock's lead to four.
"I think at halftime we wanted to be a lot more intense and we focused on bringing our energy up," Helmke said. "That was a huge thing and we were playing off each other — that really pulled us through."
Elee Hull pulled up for a jumper at the elbow, cutting the deficit to two before Helmke knotted the game at 27 with a pair of free throws. Hull closed with nine points and nine rebounds — six coming in the first quarter.
Scialabba answered and unleashed a burst of energy from Greylock's crowd with a jumper of her own.
"Our crowds have been great since the fall," Greylock junior Emma Newberry said. "It's great to have that crowd behind us cheering and it just feels so great to be back on the court.
Scialabba's 14 points were the game's high and she closed the third quarter with another bucket from deep. However, the Spartans found their rhythm late in the third as Helmke scored four points and Natalie Lewis scored two more, giving Monument a 35-32 lead at the end of three quarters.
The fourth quarter began with a Maya Valasco 3-point shot before the Spartans forced a 24-second shot clock on the following possession.
While most of Berkshire County is using the first few weeks to figure things out, that isn't necessarily the case for the girls from Great Barrington and it showed in the fourth quarter. Monument Mountain features six seniors and four juniors. Additionally, first-year coach John Perreault previously coached the junior varsity girls basketball team.
"I've been with these juniors and seniors since the fifth grade and I think this is the first year we've really played together on the same team, altogether from start to finish," Helmke explained.
Trailing by four, Coody captured an offensive board and put it back for two points. Coody was the team's heartbeat in the fourth with six of the team's nine points. Additionally, the freshman added eight rebounds to her start sheet — along with one crucial assist.
Greylock's back remained against the wall, down by three with roughly two minutes remaining before Coody dished to Newberry for the game-tying shot from beyond the arc.
On the other end of the hardwood, it was Abby Dohoney's time to shine for the Spartans by converting an Evi Higgins assist into points with a minute left in the game. Lewis forced a turnover on the following possession before Helmke's stop — and free-throw — sealed Monument's second-straight win to begin the year.
"We're pulling it together and we understand how each other plays," Helmke said. "That is so important and I think it is showing through early in the season."
Greylock's opening night didn't necessarily go as planned, but with four juniors and just one senior, the Mounties are focused on the marathon, not the sprint.
"I think it is important that we have the younger kids take a breath and realize there isn't a ton of pressure on them," said Newberry, who was giving advance in nearly every break in the action. "We want them to take their time and we feel it is important for them to continue getting comfortable so they understand that it is okay to make mistakes."
The Spartans will look to make it three-straight wins with a home game against the Blue Devils on Friday. The Mounties, also in action on Friday, are traveling to Springfield ICS.
"We need to start pushing ourselves up and down the court," Newberry said. "I think this team could go far, but we need to focus on understanding the flow of the game."