One more game in 2020 for Pittsfield's Jake Hescock and his University of Central Florida teammates.
It was announced on Monday that Hescock's UCF Knights will be going bowling. UCF has accepted a bid to the 2020 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. That game will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.
"Our players and staff are excited to be in this bowl game. It gives our guys one more time to play together and gives us one more chance to go 1-0," UCF head coach Josh Heupel said in a release. "We've done a lot of good things this year, and we look forward to this next opportunity."
UCF ended its regular season with a 6-3 record, and a 5-3 mark in the American Athletic Conference.
The Knights will meet a yet-to-be-decided opponent in the Boca Raton Bowl, which is played on the campus of Florida Atlantic University. While the opponent is not know, the release from UCF indicates it could be a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
"We're excited to continue our season in the Boca Raton Bowl — a great location for our fans and families to see us play," Danny White, UCF vice president and director of athletics said in the release. "Our football team in 2020 has been one of the most exciting to watch in the country, and the fact that we will be playing in the postseason for a fifth consecutive year, speaks to the consistency of our program.
UCF is 2-2 in its last four bowl games. UCF beat Marshall 48-25 last year in the Gasparilla Bowl. The two previous years, the Knights played in New Year's bowls. The seventh-ranked Knights lost to No. 11 LSU 40-32 in the 2018 Fiesta Bowl, and beat then No. 7 Auburn 34-27 in the 2017 Peach Bowl. UCF came into the Peach Bowl ranked 12th. In 2016, UCF lost to Arkansas State 31-13 in the Cure Bowl.
Hescock tied his career high with nine catches. He had nine for 49 yards and three touchdowns. If he catches a pass in the Boca Raton Bowl, that'll be a new career best.
Hescock announced late last month that he would be returning to UCF for another season, which was granted to all fall sport athletes by the NCAA.
Tickets to the Boca Raton Bowl are not on sale to the public yet. The school reported that a limited public sale, with COVID-19 pandemic protocols in place, is anticipated to take place at a later date. FAU Stadium has been approved for a 20-percent capacity of its 30,000-seat capacity. That means 6,000 fans could attend the game. UCF donors and season ticket holders will receive their ticket info this week.
———
Another member of the University of Massachusetts football team has elected to finish his career elsewhere.
Quarterback Andrew Brito, who was part of head coach Walt Bell's first class of recruits, announced on Twitter Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal.
"I am thankful and will never forget my time at the University of Massachusetts. After much thought, I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining," Brito wrote on Twitter.
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound redshirt junior split time with Randall West as the Minutemen's starting quarterback in a 1-11 season in 2019. Brito, who played at Paramus (N.J.) Catholic High School and went to junior college at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif., was 93 of 170 in 2019 for UMass, throwing for 830 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. His best performance came in a 56-35 loss at home against Connecticut. He was 20 for 40 for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
In the truncated 2020 season, Brito attempted one pass. It came in the 24-2 loss at Florida Atlantic. Brito lined up as a wide receiver and tried to hit quarterback Will Koch midway through the second quarter. The pass was incomplete.
Brito was passed in the quarterbacks room by both Koch and Garrett Dzuro, who shared snaps over the final three games of the 0-4 season.
Freshman Zamar Wise, who was a late signee for 2020, also will be heading back to the quarterbacks room.
"I will be going back to Qb in the spring time.....time to get to work," Wise wrote on Twitter.
Brito joins linebacker Mike Ruane and defensive lineman Jake Byczko in the transfer portal. All three are graduate transfers, meaning they will be graduating at UMass.