Alpine Skiing: Pittsfield pair take individual victories in Week 2 at Bousquet

charlie heimann skis

Pittsfield's Charlie Heimann skis a slalom race at Bousquet last week.

 MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — A pair of Pittsfield High skiers captured first place in a Week 2 Alpine meet Wednesday night.

It was a slalom run at Bousquet, and Grace Ungewitter and Charlie Heimann were the top skiers to tackle the course.

