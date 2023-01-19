Alpine Skiing: Pittsfield pair take individual victories in Week 2 at Bousquet

PITTSFIELD — A pair of Pittsfield High skiers captured first place in a Week 2 Alpine meet Wednesday night.
It was a slalom run at Bousquet, and Grace Ungewitter and Charlie Heimann were the top skiers to tackle the course.
