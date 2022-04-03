High School baseball is scheduled to begin in earnest on Monday, as teams from Berkshire County and beyond pick up the balls and bats as well.
Berkshire County's 11 high school baseball teams have been reslotted twice. First of all, with the new state playoff system, there are now five divisions and the county's baseball teams have all been moved around to fit into divisions that more fit their respective sizes than the previous three divisions.
And as we all saw during the fall and the winter, the baseball tournament will be a statewide affair. The top 32 teams based on a power rating system will qualify for the tournaments and other teams in each division that finished .500 or better will also be in their respective fields.
Unlike its Division V slotting in the basketball tournaments, the Taconic baseball team will actually get to defend its 2021 MIAA state Division III tournament championship. The Thunder, then known as the Green and Gold, beat Medfield 14-10 before an overflow crowd at Wahconah Park to win their second consecutive championship.
Taconic will now be in the same statewide division with city rival Pittsfield. When Taconic moved into Division III the year after beating Wellesley in the 2017 Division I title game, Pittsfield remained in Division I. But when the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association reshuffled every school in the commonwealth, Pittsfield moved into Division III.
Not only might Taconic face Pittsfield in a Division III tournament, but the Thunder could also see the last three teams they saw in state championship games. Taconic knocked off Medway in 2019 and Medfield last year but lost to Austin Prep in 2018. This is the last year in the MIAA for Austin Prep, as the school will be joining the New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) next school year.
Taconic is the only team that is not in the same division it was in for fall or winter team sports. Monument Mountain and Wahconah are in Division IV, while McCann Tech, Lee, Lenox, Drury, Mount Greylock, Hoosac Valley and Mount Everett are all in Division V.
There are 64 teams in Massachusetts that play in Division III, 59 in Division IV and 77 in D-V. There are no Berkshire County teams in statewide Division I or II.
What will also be interesting to watch is how the 11 Berkshire baseball teams adjust to their new leagues.
There is no more Berkshire North. There is no more Berkshire South. Get ready for names like the Bi-County South or the Suburban East.
If there was one complaint offered up by soccer and basketball coaches during the first year of the realignment into the Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Association, it was the fact that a lot of the old Berkshire County traditional rivalries went by the wayside. To a certain extent, it will happen again in baseball — but not in the Bi-County South.
The Bi-County is split into two divisions, and the Bi-County South is an entire Berkshire County league. Drury, Lee, Lenox, Mount Everett, Hoosac Valley and McCann Tech are members of the Bi-County South. They will play each other twice, and in league play, they will all play three Bi-County North teams in crossover games. The Bi-County North consists of Franklin Tech, Mahar, Mohawk Trail, Pioneer Valley, Smith Academy and Turners Falls.
It isn't a full All-Berkshire division, but Mount Greylock, Monument Mountain and Wahconah have been linked together in the Suburban East. The three county schools will be joined by Ludlow and Belchertown, with an open spot that hadn't been filled.
The three county teams will be part of a home-and-home with the other teams in the East. Greylock will play Ware and Southwick from the Suburban Central. Wahconah and Monument will play one team from the Central and one from the West. Wahconah's foes are Greenfield from the West and Granby from the Central, while Monument will play Easthampton from the West and Granby from the Central. That, of course, does not include their non-league games.
Taconic and Pittsfield played each other twice in the winter as members of the Suburban North. The Thunder and the Generals will play each other twice as members of the Valley West League. The other teams in the Valley West are West Springfield, Westfield and Pope Francis. While those three teams might not have all played Pittsfield or Taconic every year in recent seasons, they are all familiar foes and old inter-county rivals.
PHS and Taconic will play their Valley West rivals two times each. Pittsfield and Taconic will each play three teams from Valley East and three from Valley Central.
Much like in the team ball sports from the fall and winter seasons, the PVIAC will hold Western Mass. baseball tournaments. The top eight teams in each of four classes will play for Western Mass. titles. Unlike basketball, the schedules will allow for the Western Mass. championship games to count toward seeding in the MIAA state tournaments.
Pittsfield, Taconic, Monument and Wahconah are all Class B teams. In Class C, McCann, Lee, Mount Greylock, Drury and Lenox will compete. Hoosac Valley and Mount Everett are the Class D teams from Berkshire County.
The PVIAC/Western Mass. seeds will be unveiled on Thursday, May 19. Quarterfinal games will be played Saturday, May 21 or Sunday, May 22, with the semifinal round set for Tuesday, May 24 or Wednesday, May 25. The championship games will be played on Memorial Day weekend, either Saturday, May 28, or Sunday, May 29.
Monday, May 30 is the cutoff date for games to count in MIAA tournament seedings, and those five divisional brackets will come out on Tuesday, May 31.
The MIAA tournament begins with preliminary-round games on Thursday, June 2, through Saturday, June 4. The Round of 32 is scheduled for Monday, June 6, or Tuesday, June 7. The Round of 16 is set for Friday, June 10, or Saturday, June 11.
The quarterfinal round would be held Monday, June 13, or Tuesday, June 14. The semifinals are then on the calendar for Friday, June 17, or Saturday, June 18. The championship games are currently scheduled for Monday, June 20. The MIAA dates are subject to change.