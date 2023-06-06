State Baseball: No. 1 Taconic wins its D-III opener; Monument run-rules Snowden in D-IV

PITTSFIELD — It was a disappointed Taconic baseball team that came home from Westfield after falling in last week's Western Massachusetts Class B championship game.
A few days, and a quality pitching performance by Evan Blake, helped the Thunder get back on the winning track.
Blake held No. 32 Nipmuc Regional to four hits over 5 2/3 innings and the Taconic offense did just enough as the top-seeded Thunder scored a 5-1 win over the Warriors in a MIAA Division III Round-of-32 game Monday afternoon.
With the win, Taconic will host the winner of Tuesday's game between No.