Baseball: Wahconah beats Mount Greylock in coach Messina's return to Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — In his first game back at Mount Greylock since coming out of retirement to coach Wahconah, the Warriors gave Steve Messina a 10-2 victory.
Wahconah scored five runs in the top of the seventh to pull away and put away the Mounties on Wednesday afternoon.
James Rabuse went six innings for the Warriors, striking out six. He pitched around five walks and three hits to allow just two runs in the win. Braedyn Melle threw a hitless seventh with two strikeouts to close.
Offensively, the Warriors had nine hits, all singles, and benefit from four errors and nine walks. Matt Kinzer was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two walks. Luke Ferguson was 2 for 2 as well, walking twice and driving in two runs, while scoring three times.
Greylock led 1-0 after the first on a Jake Newberry single, and trailed just 4-2 through five frames. Rabuse and Holden Kotelnicki had RBI singles in the fourth for Wahconah, while Jackson Shelsy doubled in a Greylock run in the fifth.
Greylock loaded the bases with two outs, down 5-2 in the sixth, but Rabuse got a fly out to end it. Ferguson and Lucas Wildrick hit back-to-back RBI singles in the seventh for Wahconah.
