Taconic's Nick Guachione makes his call, he'll play college baseball at the University of Pennsylvania

nick guachione hits the ball

Taconic's Nick Guachione has made a verbal commitment to play Division I baseball at the University of Pennsylvania.

 MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT

PITTSFIELD — The third member of Taconic's Class of 2023 has made a verbal commitment to play Division I college baseball.

Taconic's Nick Guachione has verballed to play baseball at the University of Pennsylvania, a member of the Ivy League.

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 

