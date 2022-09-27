Taconic's Nick Guachione makes his call, he'll play college baseball at the University of Pennsylvania

PITTSFIELD — The third member of Taconic's Class of 2023 has made a verbal commitment to play Division I college baseball.
Taconic's Nick Guachione has verballed to play baseball at the University of Pennsylvania, a member of the Ivy League.
