PVIAC Tourney split decision in Dalton: Monument boys hold off host Wahconah, while the Warrior girls roll past Mahar

DALTON — Even supporting players can take a star turn.
Monument Mountain sophomore guard Isaiah Keefner scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and seven of those 13 in the fourth quarter as the fifth-seeded Spartans knocked off No. 4 Wahconah 72-66 in a PVIAC Class B quarterfinal game Monday night.
“It was a coming out party for Isaiah Keefner,” said Monument coach Randy Koldys. “He’s been playing so well in practice and doing good things. I’m so happy for him to get the opportunity to shine.”
Keefner scored six straight points in the fourth quarter for Monument to help keep the host Warriors at bay.
In the first game of the doubleheader, second-seeded Wahconah got a game-high 22 points from Grace Wigington as the Warriors pulled away in the third quarter to beat No. 7 Mahar 68-41.
The Monument boys and Wahconah girls both move to their Class B semifinals. The Spartans will take on top-seeded Taconic, 69-28 winners over No. 8 Mahar. That game will be Wednesday at Taconic at 6 p.m. It’s a rematch of one of last year’s Class B semis.
Wahconah meanwhile will take on third-seeded Easthampton at home Wednesday at 6. The Eagles beat No. 6 Frontier Regional 60-41.
Monument boys 72, Wahconah 66
This was the rubber game between these historic Berkshire County rivals. Monument won in Great Barrington by 14 points back on Dec. 19 and Wahconah won by 16 points in Dalton on Jan. 20. Both sides knew the third time wasn’t going to be like the first two games.
Host Wahconah, however, trailed by as many as eight in the first half and by 31-27 at halftime. The third quarter turned things around.
The Warriors opened the third quarter on a 9-2 spurt, which was keyed by a Jesse Chapman 3-point basket. When Chapman drained his 3-ball from deep on the left wing, Wahconah led for the first time at 34-33. Brody Calvert then rebounded a miss by Khalil Carlson and took it to the hoop to make it 36-33. That forced Monument coach Randy Koldys to call time out and stop the bleeding.
The teams traded leads and Wahconah’s last came with 3:57 left on a Calvert 3-point play. But the aforementioned Keefner caught a pass from Griffin McElroy, who had a game-high four assists, and hit a deep 3-ball from the left corner to give Monument a 41-39 lead. While Chapman tied the game on the next shot, the Warriors never led again.
That did not, however, mean the game was over. Because while the visitors extended the lead to 10 points with just under four minutes remaining in the game, the Warriors did not stop coming.
Pat McLaughlin, who had 24 points to lead Wahconah, scored 12 in the fourth quarter. With 1:26 remaining, he drove to the basket, was fouled by Carlson, and a foul shot that made McLaughlin 6 for 6, cut the lead to 67-64.
After Koldys called time out, the Warriors rebounded a miss and Calvert — who had 19 — went coast-to-coast, cutting the Spartan lead to 67-61. Unfortunately for Wahconah, that was as close as it got because Monument went 5 for 8 from the foul line in the final 35 seconds to lock up the win.
“I just think we matched their intensity,” Koldys said. “It’s a hard place to win up here, man, it’s so hard to win here. You’ve got two great players taking the ball to the basket and finishing. We were able to overcome some things which were good.’
“We scored a lot of points, I was really happy with how many points we scored tonight.”
Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher said, while the Warriors realize the MIAA Division IV tournament is in front of them, his team was disappointed in not being able to get the victory.
“We had some crucial turnovers that hurt us for sure. You have to give credit to Monument,” he said. “They hit some big shots. We didn’t rebound well down the stretch. [Monument] had too many second-chance opportunities. All the credit goes to them.”
Carlson had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds for Monument.
And Keefner had four rebounds and a pair of assists to go with his 15 points. It marked the second time this year he had scored in double digits.
“We kept playing hard through the whole game. We didn’t let them get in our heads at all,” said Keefner. “It means a lot [to win] because it’s our seniors’ last year. It’s just a big win for us.”
———
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (72) Brown 0-0-0, McElroy 3-4-11, Keefner 6-2-15, Kornenberg 3-0-6, Wellenkamp 6-0-15, Guete-Ramirez 0-0-0, Carlson 10-5-25, Arienti 0-0-0. Totals 28-11-72. WAHCONAH (66) Melle 1-0-3, Payson 1-0-2, Calvert 6-7-19, Pickard 0-0-0, Marauszwski 0-0-0, Chapman 7-3-18, P. McLaughlin 9-6-24, S. McLaughlin 0-0-0. Totals 24-16-66. Monument 17 14 18 23 — 72 Wahconah 15 12 18 21 — 66 3-point baskets — MM 5 (Wellenkamp 3, McElroy, Keefner). W 2 (Melle, Chapman). Wahconah girls 68, Mahar 41
For a quarter and a half, the seventh-seeded Senators were hanging with No. 2 Wahconah. In fact, when Mahar’s Astha Bernard made a 3-point shot and was fouled taking the next one, going 2 of 3 put the visitors within 20-18, with 4:45 left.
Two possessions later, Sophia Drury stole the ball and got it ahead to Dani Barry, who scored on the fast break. Then, Maria Gamberoni turned over Mahar’s Sophia Woods, and Barry got the fast-break basket. What had been a two-point game was now a 24-18 contest, forcing Mahar coach Stephen Bonk to call time out.
“That’s what Dani Barry does,” Wahconah coach Liz Kay said. “It’s always her defense. She plays it as hard as any human I’ve ever seen.”
Wahconah scored 12 points in the first quarter and only had 20 until Barry’s back-to-back hoops in the second. That seemed to help the Warriors get their “sea legs” under them.
“It’s always great to see that we have people that will bring the intensity on defense,” said senior Emma Belcher. “Often, when you know the shots aren’t falling, you know we have our defense to back us up and do what we need to do.”
The Warriors made six of their first eight shots in the third quarter to make the game academic. The run started with a quarter-opening 3-point basket from Olivia Mason and a two by Sophia Drury. Both came off of assists from Grace Wigington, who had quite a night. Wigington had a game-high 22 points, five rebounds, five steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
After Mahar’s Alivia Patch made 1 of 2 from the line, Wigington responded with a pair of 3-point hoops and a five-point halftime lead was suddenly 12. Then Olivia Gamberoni, who filled up the stat sheet as well, drained a 3-pointer from the left corner. Belcher got credit for one of her game-high four assists, and that was that.
Gamberoni finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. She had a game-high seven steals.
Also coming up big was Madison McCarthy, who had nine points, nine rebounds and three steals.
———