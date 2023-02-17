GREAT BARRINGTON — The Taconic Thunder won Wednesday evening’s 2023 Berkshire County Bowling League Championships.
Taconic took down cross-town rival Pittsfield High four games to one, winning four straight after dropping the opener 215-140. That was the Thunder’s lowest score of the match, answering with nail-biter win in the second game 160-150 to even the match up.
From there, the Thunder went on a run and closed out the Generals with back-to-back games of over 200.
Taconic won games 3 and 4, 173-136 and 223-129.
Pittsfield High made a serious play to extend the match in the fifth game, but Taconic held on by a razor-thin 213-210.
Over 11 games, Taconic averaged 180.5 pins with a 9-2 Baker Record. Andrew Robitaille, Tanner White, Mitch McCann, Alyssa Smith, Hunter Golin and Mya Duhamel hoisted the league trophy.
Taconic actually started its day winning a rolloff for seeding with a 209. Pittsfield scored 181 and Lee 148. The Generals and Wildcats paired off in a semifinal, while Taconic took down McCann Tech. Similarly, the Hornets won the opener 167-152, before Taconic reeled off four straight 197-132, 146-133, 169-165 and 155-139.
Pittsfield beat Lee 4-1 as well. Lee won a first-match thriller 150-149, but the Generals buckled down to sweep four in a row; 160-150, 233-158, 214-131 and 208-140.
The 233 was the day’s highest score. Pittsfield actually finished with a higher average than Taconic over 11 games, knocking down 2,006 pins for a 182.3 clip. Pittsfield was 5-5-1, though.
The Generals’ Matt Dupuis, Dylan Carmel, Tyler Vosburg, Ryan Russo and Jason Maguire were runners up.
Lee averaged 154.1 pins over six games, while McCann averaged 147.2 over five.