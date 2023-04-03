<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Boys 1,000 point scorers

The Eagle's list of boys basketball 1,000-point scorers from Berkshire County

brody calvert dribbles

Brody Calvert became Wahconah's all-time leading scorer this season.

 MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT
louis guillotte shoots

Drury's Louis Guillotte is No. 13 on Berkshire County's all-time boys scoring list.

•Sedale Jones, Pittsfield 1,984

•Scott McGuire, Drury 1,804

•Taverick Roberson, St. Joseph 1,654

•Chad Misiuk, Hoosac 1,584

•Frank Scago, St.

