The Eagle's list of boys basketball 1,000-point scorers from Berkshire County

Brody Calvert became Wahconah's all-time leading scorer this season.
Drury's Louis Guillotte is No. 13 on Berkshire County's all-time boys scoring list.
•Sedale Jones, Pittsfield 1,984
•Scott McGuire, Drury 1,804
•Taverick Roberson, St. Joseph 1,654
•Chad Misiuk, Hoosac 1,584
•Frank Scago, St.
