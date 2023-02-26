Drury boys erase disappointment of 2022, win the Western Mass. Class C basketball championship

HOLYOKE — Saturday night's number was four. That's the number that drove Drury to a Western Massachusetts Class C boys basketball championship.
"We felt disrespected because we were the fourth seed," Drury's Louis Guillotte said after the fourth-seeded Blue Devils stunned top-seed Greenfield 58-45 to win the PVIAC title Saturday night at Holyoke High School.
"We had a few losses in the season. Coming from the four seed, we beat the one, we beat the two and we beat the five," Guillotte said. "That proves we're best team in the tournament.
"That's why we come to Drury, to play in big games like that."
The Blue Devils jumped out to an eight-point lead after one quarter and were up three at halftime. After Drury restored an eight-point lead midway through the third quarter, the Green Wave shut the Blue Devils out 10-0 to take a 39-37 lead after three quarters.
A 21-6 defensive stand in the fourth quarter flipped the script and helped the Blue Devils erase the sting of losing last year at MCLA in North Adams to Paulo Freire. It marked the third time in the last four years that the Blue Devils can wear the crown as a Western Mass. champion. In 2020, the Blue Devils beat Baystate Charter and they downed Ware in 2019.
As the Blue Devils celebrated, it did not seem like Amont David was going to let go of the championship plaque.
"I'm taking it home with me, the whole way," David said with a huge smile. "We worked all year and we came in here as the fourth seed. We didn't have high hopes coming into the playoffs, but we did it."
Three of the six Drury players who scored registered double-figure point totals. But Guillotte was first among equals. The senior had a game-high 27 points and 16 rebounds. He chipped in four steals and two blocked shots. In three Western Massachusetts tournament games, Guillotte had 30, 28 and 27 points, respectively.
"We're going to miss him," Racette said of his senior. "He's got three Western Mass. championships. I think he's the only one in Drury history. He brings a lot to our table and he's been a leader."
The Blue Devils were down by two points after the Greenfield run that ended the third quarter. But Guillotte got the Blue Devils going in the fourth.
He rebounded a miss by Caleb Thomas and took it the distance for a driving layup. He was fouled by Greenfield's Oliver Pastera, and made the free throw, putting the Blue Devils up 40-39. Then Guillotte got the rebound of a missed 3-pointer by Caleb Murray and again took it coast-to-coast for the hoop and some harm. Jacob Blanchard fouled Guillotte on the drive. The Drury forward made the free throw and two minutes into the fourth quarter, Drury had a 43-39 lead.
All night long, Greenfield took Drury's runs and responded with one of its own. This time it was a 6-0 spurt and when Caleb Murray hit a floater from just outside the lane, Greenfield coach Angelo Thomas' team went up 45-43. Racette was forced to call a time out.
Guillotte scored out of the time out when he drove across the lane and banked one off the glass, tying the score at 45. From there, it was all Drury.
"I told the kids at halftime, I kind of screwed up. I went to zone and they knocked down a couple of 3s. We kind of lost our momentum with the defense we were playing. I told them it was my fault. Then in the third quarter, they went man-to-man and didn't execute. We went to our ball screen and roll action, got called for an illegal screen down low," Racette said. "In the fourth quarter, we knew if they stayed man, we'd get the ball to Lou down low. They had no answer for him. They had to go back to their zone and by then, we started to find our way."
It was another big night for Guillotte against Greenfield. He had 21 and 29 points in the regular-season home-and-home.
“He’s a tough stop,” Thomas said of Guillotte. “For the majority of the game, we had the attention to detail and the game plan. With three minutes to go he just took over. Two of my guys fouled out. They battled their butts off. Hats off to Drury. They won it and beat us fair and square. It’s tough to guard a guy like that.”
David finished up with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots for Drury. Myles Beauchamp had 11 points and two steals.
Caleb Murray led Greenfield with 16 points. He scored four of Greenfield's six points in the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils are the No. 20 seed in the MIAA Division V tournament, and open play on Wednesday when the Pioneer Charter School of Science based in Everett visits for a 6 p.m. start. Greenfield is the No. 12 team in the tournament, and opens on Monday against St. Mary's of Westfield.
"Nobody thought we were good," Racette said. "We're as good as we play that night. We're our own worst enemy. When we come to play, we're as good as anybody. We got a 20-seed in the state.
"We'll go and play whoever we have to play."
