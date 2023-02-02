LEE — Drury put any thoughts of a comeback out of mind with a 25-point third quarter to finish off Lee Wednesday night.
The Blue Devils won on the road 70-48.
Louis Guillotte had a game-high 19 points, with Amont David joining him to score 18. Coach Jack Racette's squad got 10 players in the scorebook, with both Stephen Cornell and Darrin Vidal knocking in two 3-pointers a piece.
Lee was led by Shaun Kinney's 14 points, and actually had nine different players score, but fell behind 20-11 after one quarter and never had a chance to catch up.
Drury...