<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield boys, Wahconah girls jump into the MIAA basketball power rankings top 10s

A coach yells at this players

Jerome Edgerton has helped guide the Pittsfield boys basketball team into the Top 5 of the MIAA's Division 3 power rankings. The Generals moved up from 10th to fifth.

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

Two Berkshire County basketball teams have taken huge leaps forward in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's basketball power rankings.

Boys Basketball Stats

Top scoring players, through Feb. 2, 2023.

No. Player Team PPG
1 Louis Guillotte Drury 23.8
Modal

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 

Tags

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all