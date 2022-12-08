MONTAGUE — In the opening game of the annual Franklin Tech Tipoff, the Mount Everett boys basketball team held off Ware 49-46.
Ware scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three times from 3-point range, but the Eagles managed to hang on thanks in large part to Michael Ullrich's big opening night.
Ullrich put in 10 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, a stretch that included hitting on 4 of 4 foul shots (he was 6 of 6 on the night). The junior wing connect on both of his 3-pointers in a 10-point second quarter to push the Eagles in front 28-20 at halftime.
Mount Everett also got a pair of 3-balls and eight points from Sean Warren, all in the first half. Matt Lowe hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
Mount Everett 13 15 6 15 — 49
Ware 9 11 8 17 — 46
MOUNT EVERETT (49)
Germain 0-0-0, Jo. Peck 3-0-6, Ullrich 9-6-26, Ja. Peck 1-1-3, Williams 0-0-0, Cohen 0-0-0, Lowe 2-1-6, Warren 3-0-8. Totals 18-8-49.
WARE (46)
McKeever 2-4-9, McCormick 1-1-3, Auchter 1-0-2, Guimond 3-0-7, Gaudreau 2-4-7, Torres 1-0-2, Mulligan 3-0-9, Jones 3-0-6. Totals 16-9-46.
3-pointers — ME 5 (Ullrich 2, Warren 2, Lowe); W 5 (Mulligan 3, McKeever, Guimond).
McCann Tech 55, Franklin Tech 50
MONTAGUE — The Hornets got off to a strong start to 2022-23, winning Thursday night's opener in the Franklin Tech Tipoff.
By besting the host squad, McCann Tech sets up a 6:30 p.m. tip for the tournament championship against Berkshire County and Tri-County North rival Mount Everett.
No further details were available at press deadline.
Girls Basketball
Franklin Tech 45, McCann Tech 31
MONTAGUE — The host Eagles were too much for McCann in the season opener for both squads Thursday. Franklin Tech moves into the championship of the Franklin Tech Tipoff, to face Hopkins.
The Hornets got 12 points from Hannah Boisvert and 10 from Emily Glasier. Faith Brazeau had four, Taylor Paree three and Catryna Marsh two.
McCann Tech will take on Berkshire County foe Mount Everett in the consolation matchup at 5 p.m. tonight.
Hopkins Academy 42, Mount Everett 24
MONTAGUE — The Eagles couldn't get off the ground in their opener in the Franklin Tech Tipoff Thursday night, falling to Hopkins to start their winter season.
No further details were available at press deadline.