WILLIAMSTOWN — Ahead by six entering the second quarter, Chase Doyle took over.
The Mount Greylock guard dropped nine points as the Mounties surged ahead past Turners Falls and never looked back, winning 71-50 Tuesday night to wrap the regular season.
Not only did the Mounties finish 13-5 and on a six-game winning streak, but they also completed a second consecutive undefeated run to a Hampshire North crown.
Doyle dominated with 26 points, while Adam Sandifer poured in 15, nine coming in a big first quarter.