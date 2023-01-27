Basketball Update: Taconic boys remain top team in MIAA D-IV power ratings

Boys Basketball Standings
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Wahconah
|10
|2
|Taconic
|9
|2
|Monument
|9
|2
|Pittsfield
|9
|3
|Mount Everett
|8
|4
|McCann Tech
|7
|4
|Hoosac Valley
|6
|4
|Mount Greylock
|7
|5
|Drury
|5
|5
|Lenox
|5
|5
|Lee
|2
|8
Girls Basketball Standings
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Pittsfield
|9
|2
|Hoosac Valley
|8
|3
|Wahconah
|8
|3
|Lenox
|8
|3
|Monument
|6
|5
|Mount Everett
|6
|5
|Drury
|5
|5
|Taconic
|4
|5
|Mount Greylock
|4
|7
|Lee
|2
|10
|McCann Tech
|1
|8
Boys Basketball Stats
|No.
|Player
|Team
|PPG
|1
|Louis Guillotte
|Drury
|23.1
|2
|Brody Calvert
|Wahconah
|21.8
|3
|Khalil Carlson
|Monument
|19.2
|4
|Tayvon Sandifer
|Taconic
|17.9
|5
|Pat McLaughlin
|Wahconah
|17.5
|6
|Michael Ullrich
|Everett
|16.3
|7
|Frank Field
|Hoosac
|16.1
|8
|DaSean Brown
|Pittsfield
|15.9
|9
|Michael Butler
|Lenox
|15.6
|10
|Carter Mungin
|Pittsfield
|15.3
Girls Basketball Stats
|No.
|Player
|Team
|PPG
|1
|Emma Goewey
|Everett
|19.6
|3
|Natalie Lewis
|Monument
|18.3
|2
|Jamie Duquette
|Pittsfield
|17.6
|4
|Grace Wigington
|Wahconah
|17
|5
|Charlotte Coody
|Greylock
|16.8
|6
|Olivia Gamberoni
|Wahconah
|16.2
|7
|Taylor Garabedian
|Hoosac
|11.3
|9
|Aliva Mauer
|Lenox
|11.1
|8
|Mia Puleri
|Lee
|10.4
|10
|Ashlyn Lesure
|Hoosac
|9.8
The Taconic boys basketball team took the top spot in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Division V power ratings in the second release of ratings.
The Thunder have held the top spot since then.
Taconic remains the top team in D-V Friday morning after the release of the latest series of ratings.
Taconic and the Hoosac Valley girls are the only top-five teams in Divisions III, IV or V, which are the divisions that have Berkshire County teams in them.
In those three divisions, the only Western Massachusetts boys schools in a top five are Taconic and Springfield International Charter School, the top-seeded team in Division IV.
There are also only two girls teams from Western Mass. in those three divisions in their respective top fives. Hoosac is rated fifth in Division V, while SICS is rated third.
In hockey, the Taconic boys earned a No. 36 rating. But since the Thunder are currently over .500, they would qualify in Division IV.
Pittsfield's Kellie Harrington skates with the Pope Francis squad. The Cardinals are in the Division I girls field and are currently rated 13th.
The MIAA will continue to release power ratings every Tuesday and Friday until the Feb. 23 tournament cutoff date.
Boys basketball
Division III
1. Archbishop Williams, 16.2769, 2. St. Mary's, (Lynn) 13.7959, 3. Cardinal Spellman, 11.6274; 4. Old Rochester, 11.2749; 5. Boston Latin, 10.8176. 7. Pittsfield, 10.6153.
Division IV
1. Springfield International Charter School, 14.3289; 2. Burke, 13.3032; 3. Wareham, 12.9635; 4. West Bridgewater, 10.3656; 5. Manchester-Essex, 10.3226. 11. South Hadley, 7.5054; 12. Wahconah, 7.2530; 13. Monument Mountain, 6.9175.
Division V
1. Taconic, 12.8547; David Prouty, 9.1450; 3. Maynard, 6.6782; 4. Westport, 6.2900; 5. Sutton 5.5177. 7 Hopkins Academy, 4.7925; 10. Pioneer Valley 4.6239; 16. Hoosac Valley, 1.0836; 29. Drury, -0.9980; 31. Lenox, -1.2086; 34. Mount Greylock, -1.4744. Also: 46. McCann Tech, 79. Lee.
Girls Basketball
Division III
1. St. Mary's (Lynn), 18.5037; 2. Bishop Fenwick, 13.6511; 3. Dover-Sherborn, 12.5094; 4. Rockland, 12.0046; 5. Norton, 10.8355; 9. Pittsfield, 9.0790.
Division IV
1. Cathedral 15.4006; 2. Notre Dame (Worcester), 8.5503; 3. Littleton, 7.9692; 4. Joseph Case, 7.2393; 5. Tyngsborough, 6.9760; 13. Wahconah, 4.2008; 14. Pope Francis, 4-0641; 28. Monument Mountain, -1.1342.
Division V
1. Millis, 9.2531; 2. Sutton, 5.6248; 3. Springfield International Charter School, 5.6242; 4. Georgetown, 4.7368; 5. Hoosac Valley, 4.3915; 6. Palmer, 4.3880; 10. Taconic, 2.1642; 14. Lenox, -0.2620. Also: 31. Mount Everett, -3.6068; 34. Drury, -4.5604; 44. Mount Greylock; 57. McCann Tech; 58. Lee.
Hockey
Division IV Boys
1. Norwell, 2.2206; 2. Winthrop 2.1962; 3. Sandwich, 1.7686; 4. Grafton, 1.0511; 5. Nantucket, 0.6634. Also: 24 Greenfield, -1.2676; 29. Belchertown, -1.7193; 36. Taconic, -2.5580; 50. McCann Tech, 52. Mount Everett.
Division I Girls
1. St. Mary's (Lynn), 3.2449; 2. Shrewsbury, 2.6538; 3. Notre Dame (Hingham), 2.4809; 4. Winthrop, 1.7121; 5. Arlington, 1.6073. Also: 13. Pope Francis, 0.8342.
Belchertown 44, Drury 35 (Thursday)
BELCHERTOWN — Drury outscored its hosts, 31-27, in the final three quarters. But the first quarter was the issue, Belchertown raced out to a 17-4 lead that Drury simply couldn't overcome, falling 44-35.
The Blue Devils did cut the lead down to eight, but a missed pass on a fast break opportunity prevented the visitors from getting even closer. Morgan Sarkis led the Blue Devils with 10 points, six in the final quarter. Laura Cote had 10 for Belchertown.
"Too many missed opportunities," said Drury head coach Ian Downey in an email to The Eagle. "Quick turnaround but we are so glad to finally be home tomorrow. Been a long season on the road so far. Nine of our 11 games have been away from home but six of the final seven will be in front of our fans. Hoping for a strong finish."
DRURY 35
Sarkis 4-2-10, Felix 2-2-6, Davis 1-2-4, Houghtaling 2-0-4, Bishop 2-0-4, McGrath 1-0-3, LaCasse 1-0-2, Russell 1-0-2, Totals: 14-6-35
BELCHERTOWN 44
Cote 4-2-10, Chrabascz 3-0-9, LePage 3-2-8, Bolton 4-0-8, LaRoche 2-0-4, Cooper 1-0-2, Moreau 1-0-2, Karabetsos 0-1-1 Totals: 18-5-44
Drury 4 8 11 12 — 35
Belchertown 17 11 8 8 — 44
3-pointers — D: 1 (McGrath). B: 3 (Chrabascz 3)