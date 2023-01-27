<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Basketball Update: Taconic boys remain top team in MIAA D-IV power ratings

louis guillotte shoots

Drury's Louis Guillotte leads all Berkshire County scorers this season with 23.1 points per game.

 MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT

Boys Basketball Standings

Berkshire County Boys Basketball standings through Jan. 26, 2023.

Team Wins Losses
Wahconah 10 2
Taconic 9 2
Monument 9 2
Pittsfield 9 3
Mount Everett 8 4
McCann Tech 7 4
Hoosac Valley 6 4
Mount Greylock 7 5
Drury 5 5
Lenox 5 5
Lee 2 8

Girls Basketball Standings

Berkshire County Girls Basketball standings through Jan. 26, 2023.

Team Wins Losses
Pittsfield 9 2
Hoosac Valley 8 3
Wahconah 8 3
Lenox 8 3
Monument 6 5
Mount Everett 6 5
Drury 5 5
Taconic 4 5
Mount Greylock 4 7
Lee 2 10
McCann Tech 1 8

Boys Basketball Stats

Top 10 scoring players, through Jan. 26, 2023.

No. Player Team PPG
1 Louis Guillotte Drury 23.1
2 Brody Calvert Wahconah 21.8
3 Khalil Carlson Monument 19.2
4 Tayvon Sandifer Taconic 17.9
5 Pat McLaughlin Wahconah 17.5
6 Michael Ullrich Everett 16.3
7 Frank Field Hoosac 16.1
8 DaSean Brown Pittsfield 15.9
9 Michael Butler Lenox 15.6
10 Carter Mungin Pittsfield 15.3

Girls Basketball Stats

Top 10 scoring players, through Jan. 26, 2023

No. Player Team PPG
1 Emma Goewey Everett 19.6
3 Natalie Lewis Monument 18.3
2 Jamie Duquette Pittsfield 17.6
4 Grace Wigington Wahconah 17
5 Charlotte Coody Greylock 16.8
6 Olivia Gamberoni Wahconah 16.2
7 Taylor Garabedian Hoosac 11.3
9 Aliva Mauer Lenox 11.1
8 Mia Puleri Lee 10.4
10 Ashlyn Lesure Hoosac 9.8
Boys play basketball

Tayvon Sandifer and his Taconic teammates are the top-rated team in the MIAA state Division 5 ratings. The newest ratings were released Friday morning.
Girls play basketball

Mount Everett's Emma Goewey leads all Berkshire County scorers this season with 19.6 points per game.

The Taconic boys basketball team took the top spot in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Division V power ratings in the second release of ratings.

The Thunder have held the top spot since then.

Taconic remains the top team in D-V Friday morning after the release of the latest series of ratings.

Taconic and the Hoosac Valley girls are the only top-five teams in Divisions III, IV or V, which are the divisions that have Berkshire County teams in them.

In those three divisions, the only Western Massachusetts boys schools in a top five are Taconic and Springfield International Charter School, the top-seeded team in Division IV. 

There are also only two girls teams from Western Mass. in those three divisions in their respective top fives. Hoosac is rated fifth in Division V, while SICS is rated third.

In hockey, the Taconic boys earned a No. 36 rating. But since the Thunder are currently over .500, they would qualify in Division IV.

Pittsfield's Kellie Harrington skates with the Pope Francis squad. The Cardinals are in the Division I girls field and are currently rated 13th.

The MIAA will continue to release power ratings every Tuesday and Friday until the Feb. 23 tournament cutoff date.

———

Boys basketball

Division III

1. Archbishop Williams, 16.2769, 2. St. Mary's, (Lynn) 13.7959, 3. Cardinal Spellman, 11.6274; 4. Old Rochester, 11.2749; 5. Boston Latin, 10.8176. 7. Pittsfield, 10.6153.

Division IV

1. Springfield International Charter School, 14.3289; 2. Burke, 13.3032; 3. Wareham, 12.9635; 4. West Bridgewater, 10.3656; 5. Manchester-Essex, 10.3226. 11. South Hadley, 7.5054; 12. Wahconah, 7.2530; 13. Monument Mountain, 6.9175.

Division V

1. Taconic, 12.8547; David Prouty, 9.1450; 3. Maynard, 6.6782; 4. Westport, 6.2900; 5. Sutton 5.5177. 7 Hopkins Academy, 4.7925; 10. Pioneer Valley 4.6239; 16. Hoosac Valley, 1.0836; 29. Drury, -0.9980; 31. Lenox, -1.2086; 34. Mount Greylock, -1.4744. Also: 46. McCann Tech, 79. Lee.

Girls Basketball

Division III

1. St. Mary's (Lynn), 18.5037; 2. Bishop Fenwick, 13.6511; 3. Dover-Sherborn, 12.5094; 4. Rockland, 12.0046; 5. Norton, 10.8355; 9. Pittsfield, 9.0790.

Division IV

1. Cathedral 15.4006; 2. Notre Dame (Worcester), 8.5503; 3. Littleton, 7.9692; 4. Joseph Case, 7.2393; 5. Tyngsborough, 6.9760; 13. Wahconah, 4.2008; 14. Pope Francis, 4-0641; 28. Monument Mountain, -1.1342.

Division V

1. Millis, 9.2531; 2. Sutton, 5.6248; 3. Springfield International Charter School, 5.6242; 4. Georgetown, 4.7368; 5. Hoosac Valley, 4.3915; 6. Palmer, 4.3880; 10. Taconic, 2.1642; 14. Lenox, -0.2620. Also: 31. Mount Everett, -3.6068; 34. Drury, -4.5604; 44. Mount Greylock; 57. McCann Tech; 58. Lee.

Hockey

Division IV Boys

1. Norwell, 2.2206; 2. Winthrop 2.1962; 3. Sandwich, 1.7686; 4. Grafton, 1.0511; 5. Nantucket, 0.6634. Also: 24 Greenfield, -1.2676; 29. Belchertown, -1.7193; 36. Taconic, -2.5580; 50. McCann Tech, 52. Mount Everett.

Division I Girls

1. St. Mary's (Lynn), 3.2449; 2. Shrewsbury, 2.6538; 3. Notre Dame (Hingham), 2.4809; 4. Winthrop, 1.7121; 5. Arlington, 1.6073. Also: 13. Pope Francis, 0.8342.

Belchertown 44, Drury 35 (Thursday)

BELCHERTOWN — Drury outscored its hosts, 31-27, in the final three quarters. But the first quarter was the issue, Belchertown raced out to a 17-4 lead that Drury simply couldn't overcome, falling 44-35. 

The Blue Devils did cut the lead down to eight, but a missed pass on a fast break opportunity prevented the visitors from getting even closer. Morgan Sarkis led the Blue Devils with 10 points, six in the final quarter. Laura Cote had 10 for Belchertown. 

"Too many missed opportunities," said Drury head coach Ian Downey in an email to The Eagle. "Quick turnaround but we are so glad to finally be home tomorrow. Been a long season on the road so far. Nine of our 11 games have been away from home but six of the final seven will be in front of our fans. Hoping for a strong finish."

———

DRURY 35

Sarkis 4-2-10, Felix 2-2-6, Davis 1-2-4, Houghtaling 2-0-4, Bishop 2-0-4, McGrath 1-0-3, LaCasse 1-0-2, Russell 1-0-2, Totals: 14-6-35

BELCHERTOWN 44

Cote 4-2-10, Chrabascz 3-0-9, LePage 3-2-8, Bolton 4-0-8, LaRoche 2-0-4, Cooper 1-0-2, Moreau 1-0-2, Karabetsos 0-1-1 Totals: 18-5-44

Drury 4 8 11 12 — 35

Belchertown 17 11 8 8 — 44

3-pointers — D: 1 (McGrath). B: 3 (Chrabascz 3)

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 

Tags

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all