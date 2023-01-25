There's been a few adjustments at the top of the MIAA power ratings that were released Tuesday morning.
Boys basketball
Division III
1. Archbishop Williams, 13.6993; 2. St. Mary's (Lynn), 12.5438; 3. Pittsfield, 12.3006; 4. Tech Boston, 10.3645; 5. Norwell, 10:1367.
Pittsfield and St. Mary's trade places, as they were 2-3 last week. Tech Boston replaces Old Rochester in the top five.
Division IV
1. Springfield International Charter School, 13.3928; 2. Wareham, 12.38.79; 3. West Bridgewater, 9.6182; 4. Randolph, 9.1890; 5. Monument Mountain, 9.1071; 10. South Hadley, 8.0165; 12. Wahconah, 6.6721.
The Spartans, who lost to Pittsfield for their first loss of the year, moved up from 8th on Friday to fifth. Randolph fell out of the top five. Wahconah, meanwhile, moved up from 13 on Friday to 12.
Division V
1. Taconic, 13.5037; 2. David Prouty, 8.3464; 3. Hopkins Academy, 7.5662; 4. Pioneer Valley, 6.9749; 5. Maynard, 5.9792; 11. Hoosac Valley, 3.1014; 16. Drury, 1.5091. Also rated: 18. Mount Greylock, 25. Lenox, 31. Mount Everett, 42. McCann Tech, 77. Lee.
The top five remain the same from friday. Hoosac, Drury and Mount Greylock each moved up a spot. Lenox rose from 30 to 25.
Girls basketball
Division III
1. St. Mary's (Lynn), 18.4350; 2. Dover-Sherborn, 12.6554; 3. Bishop Fenwick, 12.0120; 4. Norton, 11.2207; 5. Norwell, 11:0604. 10. Pittsfield, 8.7543.
The Generals moved from 15th on Friday to 10th Tuesday. Dover-Sherborn and Bishop Fenwick swapped spots 2 and 3.
Division IV
1. Cathedral (Boston), 14.6552; 2. Littleton, 8.3773; 3. Joseph Case, 8.2593; 4. Notre Dame (Worcester), 7.4958; 5. Tyngsborough, 7.4246; 14. Wahconah, 4.1897; Also rated : 26. Monument Mountain.
The top five remain the same, except for Notre Dame and Tyngsborough changing places. Wahconah rose three spots from 17 to 14, while Monument rose from 30 to 27.
Division V
1. Millis, 9.9948; 2. Sutton, 5.3512; 3. SICS, 5.2320; 4. Georgetown, 4.8867; 5. Palmer, 4.3931; 6. Hoosac Valley, 4.2353; 10. Taconic 1.8183; 13. Lenox, -0.1246. Also rated: 27. Mount Everett, 31. Drury, 44. Mount Greylock, 56. McCann Tech, 58. Lee.
A major shift in this division. While Millis remains No. 1, Sutton and SICS moved from 4 and 5 to 2 and 3. Hoosac Valley rose from eighth on Friday to sixth. Taconic had a major jump, as the Thunder was 19th on Friday and is 10th on Tuesday. Lenox improved from 16 to 13. Mount Everett also rose from 31st to 27th.