PITTSFIELD — Lenox’s offense started hot and never faded. The Millionaires averaged a goal a minute for the first four minutes of the first quarter. Visiting Springfield Central would hold the Millionaires scoreless after that but Lenox dropped another four goals in the second quarter to take an insurmountable 8-0 lead into the halftime break.
While running time never hit, Lenox’s defense sure did, keeping the shutout for all 48 minutes as the Millionaires would win 11-0.
“It was good, these guys are always pretty competitive, it’s a new program for [Central] but yeah, they came out and tried, it was a good win for us,” said Lenox head coach Brett Larmon.
It was a team effort for Lenox, with five players scoring, all in double figures. Finn Lenehan led with three goals while Paul Naventi, Ian Mack, Shaler Larmon and Donny Bowler all had two goals apiece. Larmon was the offensive conductor, dishing out four assists and using his height to great advantage. Standing behind the net on offense and finding the open man for a Lenox goal.
“It’s just nice, he’s got the high visual so he can see around the net, that’s usually the best thing. Just put him back there and let him lead the ship so to speak. We were a little sloppy there, but we came back,” said Brett Larmon.
Lenox goalie Jeffrey Larmon had two saves in net, although his teammates were resolute in making sure Jeffrey saw as little action as possible. Central had one shot on goal in the first quarter and just two more in the second. Jordan Cogbill had a good game between the pipes for the Golden Eagles. Under siege for most of the afternoon, he had a dozen saves and made some nice saves 1-on-1.
But Lenox’s offense was unrelenting and its team speed was deadly throughout. Allowing the Millionaires to outrun their opponents and get transition opportunities.
“He made a couple real good, point blank saves, they’re coming along, they’ve gotten better since last game,” said Brett Larmon of Cogbill. “The nice thing about these kids [Lenox] is most of them have been playing together since third or fourth grade. We, the coaching staff, have coached these kids all the way through Lee programs. Probably 15 of the 30 kids that we have have played together five, six, seven years. It is quick, the ball doesn’t hit the ground very much.
“And we’re still pretty young... We’re mostly juniors and freshmen so it’s nice to get everyone in [the game].”
Photos: Lenox boys lacrosse shuts out Springfield Central
On Monday at BCC, the Millionaires steamrolled the Golden Eagles.
To view a full gallery or purchase photos from this game, click here.
———
Springfield Central 0 0 — 0
Lenox 8 3 — 11
Goals — L: Lenehan 3, S. Larmon 2, Mack 2, Bowler 2, Naventi 2.
Assists — L: S. Larmon 4, Mack 2, Naventi 1.
Saves — SC: Cogbill 12. L: J. Larmon 2.
Girls Lacrosse
Granby 13, Wahconah 11
DALTON — The Warriors made a strong second-half comeback, but couldn’t catch Granby.
The Rams scored nine in the first half to take a four-goal lead, but thanks to strong net play by Phalyn Renderer (18 saves) the Warriors were able to make a game of it late.
“Today the girls had great tenacity and dealt with adversity well,” wrote coach Kathy Budaj. “They never gave up and continued to play hard. Anna Doyle, Olivia Roberts, Ava Massaro and Lexi McaNally did a fantastic job causing turnovers, scoring goals and moving the ball.”
Doyle had five goals to lead Wahconah. Lexi McNally added two and two assists, while Olivia Roberts scored twice. Mia Thomas and Ava Massaro had a goal a piece.Massaro and Chloe Difazio added assists.
———