Wahconah boys keep repeat bid alive, moving by Ipswich to make return trip to MIAA D-IV State Lacrosse Elite Eight

lacrosse player

Rylan Padelford, here in the Western Mass. Class B Final, scored five goals to help No. 8 Wahconah to an 11-10 win over No. 9 Ipswich in the MIAA Division IV State Lacrosse Sweet 16.

 JESSE KOLODKIN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

DALTON — "Do we really want to lose this game here right now?”

The question emerged from the Wahconah huddle prior to the start of the fourth quarter in what ultimately became an 11-10 win.

After heading into halftime up by three goals, the Warriors let Ipswich cut the lead to just one, after tying the game at one point during the third quarter.

The Warriors had been in control for most of the game, but the Tigers were on a roll and playing with an edge on defense after allowing eight first-half goals.

