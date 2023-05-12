<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lacrosse: McCann Tech boys best Monson Friday night

Mccann player

Musa Thompson and the McCann Tech boys lacrosse team beat Monson Friday in North Adams. 

 MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT

NORTH ADAMS — The Hornets overcame Monson Friday 8-5, to get back to .500 on the season (6-6).

Parker Hart led the way with a hat trick, and added two assists for good measure, while Colby Marko chipped in two goals and Cole Maxwell had three assists.

“Against an upstart Monson team, we struggled early offensively,” wrote coach Marshall Maxwell. “The second half, we found some rhythm offensively. We look forward to a very important game on Monday with Western Mass seeding implications against Granby.”

McCann got 10 saves in net from Brody Rhinemiller, a goal and assist each from Evan Rose and Nick Abuisi, and a final tally from Dom Pause.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all