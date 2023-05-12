Lacrosse: McCann Tech boys best Monson Friday night

NORTH ADAMS — The Hornets overcame Monson Friday 8-5, to get back to .500 on the season (6-6).
Parker Hart led the way with a hat trick, and added two assists for good measure, while Colby Marko chipped in two goals and Cole Maxwell had three assists.
“Against an upstart Monson team, we struggled early offensively,” wrote coach Marshall Maxwell. “The second half, we found some rhythm offensively. We look forward to a very important game on Monday with Western Mass seeding implications against Granby.”
McCann got 10 saves in net from Brody Rhinemiller, a goal and assist each from Evan Rose and Nick Abuisi, and a final tally from Dom Pause.