Lacrosse: Lenox boys own second half to take down Pittsfield

Shaler Larmon boys lax celly

Shaler Larmon celebrates after scoring a goal against Springfield Central in an 11-0 Lenox win. 

 MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT

PITTSFIELD — At BCC's Gene Dellea Field. Donny Bowler and Finn Lenehan each had three goals and three assists in the Millionaires' 13-7 win over Pittsfield.

Lenehan also had eight ground balls to lead Lenox.

Pittsfield hung tough and trailed only 6-5 at halftime. But in the second half, the Millionaires outscored the Generals 13-2 to earn the victory.

Jeffrey Larmon had 10 saves for Lenox.

Pittsfield got two goals a piece from Mitchel Manning and Dom Hall, with Manning adding an assist. Ray Lynch had a goal and two assists, while Jake Salvie and Geoff Pensivy both scored. 

Hunter Christman made 10 saves in net.

———

Lenox 2 4 3 4 — 13
Pittsfield 1 4 1 1 — 7

Monson 19, McCann Tech girls 2

NORTH ADAMS — The Hornets got two goals from Brayly Cox, but couldn't muster much else Wednesday against a strong Monson team. 

———

Monson 11 8 — 19
McCann 1 1 — 2

