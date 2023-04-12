Lacrosse: Lenox boys own second half to take down Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — At BCC's Gene Dellea Field. Donny Bowler and Finn Lenehan each had three goals and three assists in the Millionaires' 13-7 win over Pittsfield.
Lenehan also had eight ground balls to lead Lenox.
Pittsfield hung tough and trailed only 6-5 at halftime. But in the second half, the Millionaires outscored the Generals 13-2 to earn the victory.
Jeffrey Larmon had 10 saves for Lenox.
Pittsfield got two goals a piece from Mitchel Manning and Dom Hall, with Manning adding an assist. Ray Lynch had a goal and two assists, while Jake Salvie and Geoff Pensivy both scored.
Hunter Christman made 10 saves in net.
———
Lenox 2 4 3 4 — 13
Pittsfield 1 4 1 1 — 7
Monson 19, McCann Tech girls 2
NORTH ADAMS — The Hornets got two goals from Brayly Cox, but couldn't muster much else Wednesday against a strong Monson team.
———