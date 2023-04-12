LENOX — The Lenox School Committee voted to approve a one-year co-op for the boys soccer program to welcome student-athletes from Lee High School.
Lee last had a boys soccer team in 2014, but hasn't fielded enough interest since. The Lee students did co-op previously with Saint Joseph's in Pittsfield, and attempted to co-op with Taconic recently, but travel issues reportedly ended that
In the request filed with the school committee, reasoning is given as, "The main purpose of this Co-op request is to allow Lee High School boys an opportunity to play soccer and also support Lenox in helping...