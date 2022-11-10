WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock boys soccer team is heading back to the MIAA’s Elite Eight.
“It means a lot” to be in the Elite Eight, Greylock striker George Munemo said after the eighth-seeded Mounties dispatched No. 9 seed Keefe Tech 7-1 in a Division V Sweet 16 game at John T. Allen Field Thursday night.
Munemo scored twice in the first six minutes and had a first-half hat trick as the Mounties moved on to the next round.
“We got here last year, but it wasn’t very convincing,” Munemo said. “To have two big wins in the first rounds is great for us.”
Twelve months ago, Greylock beat Mount Everett 1-0 and St. Joseph Prep 2-1 in overtime before reaching the Elite Eight. This year, the Mounties handled Blue Hills RVT 4-0 and then put the seven-spot on Keefe.
“It’s where we were last year and we [could] get another crack at the No. 1 seed. Presumably, they’re going to win [Friday],” Greylock coach Blair Dils said. “We feel we’re a more physical team and we’re more equipped to maybe make a little deeper run in the tournament.”
The No. 1 seed Dils referred to was Bromfield, who beat Greylock last year in the Elite Eight 3-0, and went on to win the state championship. Bromfield was scheduled to play No. 16 seed Georgetown at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The winner of that game and Greylock are, according to the MIAA bracket, scheduled to play Sunday on the home pitch of the highest remaining seed.
The Broncos from Framingham had barely gotten their game legs under them when the Mounties got on the board Thursday. Greylock’s Henrik Bingmann had the ball on the left wing and sent it into the box. The ball deflected off a Keefe defender right to Munemo, who put it in the lower left side. Only a minute, 24 seconds had come off the scoreboard clock.
“We’ve been working on attacking the ball in the box,” Munemo said. “I met it and put it in the bottom quarter.”
Munemo made it 2-0 just about two minutes later on an assist from Quinn McDermott. That forced Broncos coach Kevin Kramer to call a time out.
“We knew we had to start hot because Keefe’s a very good team,” said Munemo. “It’s always important for our team to start well. Before each game, we’ve been saying play like we’re down 1-nil right from the start. That really gets us going.”
The time out didn’t slow Greylock’s momentum. Out of the stoppage, Munemo had beaten two defenders and sent the ball into the middle of the field where the Mounties’ Caleb Low got a foot on it. Keefe’s Fedel Lima, who was all over the field for the Broncos, gave up his body to block the shot. Then Munemo took a shot that Nathan Duarte blocked.
Keeping the pressure on, Munemo had a great chance for his hat trick 10 minutes in, but his shot across the crease sailed wide of the left post.
“You dream about that kind of [start] happening,” Dils said. “I could tell the boys were pretty amped before the game. They had an energy level that shows up for the big games. To come out and bang one in right away kind of settles the nerves right away. Then you can go after that second goal and that’s what we did. A three-hour bus ride for them, coming out to the Berkshires. We’ve done it going the other way and we know how hard it is.
“That’s what we talked about, trying to jump on their bus legs.”
The Mounties made it 3-0 on a direct kick by John Manuel Morales. Morales was taken down just outside the box in the 12th minute, and drilled a shot over the wall and goalkeeper C.J. Sok, and into the net.
Munemo got his hat trick with a tick under four minutes remaining in the half. The Mounties added a goal by Josh Rudin a minute later and led 5-1 at intermission after Nicholas Xavier scored in the final seconds for Keefe Tech.
With a four-goal halftime lead, Dils substituted freely. Most of the starters got to watch much of the final 40 minutes.
“It was pretty fun,” Munemo said. “It was good to see guys who don’t get many minutes get some time out there. Lex Anagnos, our backup keeper was out. It was fun to see.”
———
Keefe Tech 1 0 — 1
Mount Greylock 5 2 — 7
First Half
MG — George Munemo (unasssisted), 1:24. MG — Munemo (Quinn McDermott) 3:22. MG — John Manuel Morales (unassisted), 11:16. MG — Munemo (Josh Rudin), 36:04. MG — Rudin (Henrik Bingmann), 37:44. KT — Nicholas Xavier (Fedel Lima), 39:00.
Second Half
MG — Declan Rogers (Everett Bayliss), 54:53. MG — Liam O’Keefe (unassisted), 55:31.
Saves — KT: C.J. Sok 2. MG: Dan Warren 2, Lex Anagnos 0.