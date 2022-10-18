<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
The best "0" in sports: Taconic boys soccer finishes its regular season undefeated

Players celebrate a goal

Taconic celebrates a goal during a soccer match in North Adams on Tuesday. Taconic beat McCann 5-2 and remains undefeated this season.

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

NORTH ADAMS — Despite the number of goals scored, it was ugly. The Thunder never really pulled away until later in the second half. Both teams had missed opportunities. But when all was said and done, Taconic completed its undefeated season with a 5-2 win at McCann Tech to finish the regular season 15-0-1.

Sports Reporter

Jesse Kolodkin is a Berkshire Eagle sports reporter. He worked in the same position at The Bradford Era in western Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in broadcast journalism. He is an avid New York Giants fan.

