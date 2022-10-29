LENOX — Smith Vocational did Lenox the courtesy of knocking off No. 2 Hoosac Valley in the quarterfinals of the Western Massachusetts Class D tournament. The Millionaires showed their appreciation by dispatching the Vikings 6-0 in the semifinals.
LENOX — Smith Vocational did Lenox the courtesy of knocking off No. 2 Hoosac Valley in the quarterfinals of the Western Massachusetts Class D tournament. The Millionaires showed their appreciation by dispatching the Vikings 6-0 in the semifinals.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.