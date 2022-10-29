fyodr chairez-volakh plays soccer

Fyodr Chairez-Volakh and the Lenox boys have won two tournament games at home and now find themselves playing for a Western Massachusetts Class D title.

 MIKE WALSH — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

LENOX — Smith Vocational did Lenox the courtesy of knocking off No. 2 Hoosac Valley in the quarterfinals of the Western Massachusetts Class D tournament. The Millionaires showed their appreciation by dispatching the Vikings 6-0 in the semifinals.

