Dennis Love takes home top honors as Lenox boys cross-country wins state qualifier; Greylock, Wahconah also headed to state championships

GARDNER — The sky was grey, the mud was brown and the grass at Gardner Municipal Golf Course was still, surprisingly, green. But all Elyssa Scrimo and her fellow Lenox Millionaires saw was red.
Scrimo emerged from a pack of rival Mount Greylock runners and dusted her familiar foes over the final 400-meter straightaway on Sunday, helping the Lenox girls to an MIAA Division III C title.
The Millionaires held off defending state champion Greylock, 74-79, leapfrogging the Mounties after finishing third — with Greylock first — two weeks ago at the Western Massachusetts championship meet.
Alice