Lenox's Dennis Love signs Division I commitment to run at Marist College

LENOX — Surrounded by family, friends, a state championship trophy and a well-worn pair of running shoes, Dennis Love made his decision final.
The Lenox High School cross-country and track and field standout signed a national letter of intent on Friday to run next year at Division I Marist College.
It’s the culmination of a six years of running competitively for the Millionaires, but more recently a six-month whirlwind that saw both Love and the Red Foxes stumble upon each other’s radars.
“At the 5K race, I had had my wisdom teeth pulled out just before, but I hopped in it and there was a guy with a Marist jersey on and I was running with him,” Love said. “He eventually beat me, but at the finish we got to talking and it went from there.”
That race was the annual Independence Day 5K in downtown Pittsfield, and the runner in question was Easton Eberwein. Eberwein, who finished third on the Fourth of July, to Love’s ninth, is a Wahconah graduate who walked on to the team at Marist and is listed as a junior on the roster. Eberwein’s father, Howard “Jake” Eberwein, is actually the current interim superintendent for Lenox.
A couple weeks after Dennis and Easton met on the North Street course, Love reached out and Eberwein put him in tough with Marist coach Pete Colaizzo
“It just took off,” Love said. “Coach liked me. I went for an unofficial visit and I loved it. Then I couldn’t wait for the official visit, which is an overnight and I just had a blast. I didn’t want to leave.”
Love’s official visit came in November, and on Nov. 13 he accepted the first-place medal after winning the MIAA Division III-C state qualifying race in Gardner while wearing a Marist sweatshirt over his Lenox jersey. He had made up his mind.
“I’m just really grateful for it. Some coaches, especially at the D-I level, they’ll just quickly shut you down,” said Love on Friday in the Lenox High School gymnasium. “But I think Coach Pete really saw how I could progress in college, so I’m really excited about that. I know I have so many more opportunities ahead.”
Love went on to place 10th overall at the MIAA D-III State Championship meet, while helping lead the Millionaires to a state title in Fort Devens.
Last spring, Love was part of Lenox’s Western Massachusetts champion 4x800 relay team and runner-up in the 2 mile race at Mohawk Trail. At the Division V State Championships, Love was seventh in the 2 mile and eighth in the mile, while the 4x800 team placed fifth.
Marist College doesn’t have an on-campus track for either indoor or outdoor, so they train regularly at nearby Vassar College.
At Marist, Love will run cross-country, outdoor and indoor track. Indoor will be new to him, as that isn’t a sport Berkshire County participates in. However, it’s something he’s very excited about.
“Guys will run down to [Vassar] as their warmup, do their workout and coaches take them back in vans, so it works out,” he said. “Indoor, we go to the Armory or BU and those are like the two world-renowned tracks for indoor, so I’m really excited for that.”
Colaizzo has been the head coach at Marist for more than 30 years, having brought the program into NCAA Division I. He was named women’s coach of the year for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in 2014 and 2019, and men’s in 2015. Love credited Colaizzo and the campus along the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie, New York with being the biggest draws.
“The campus was so big, I really loved it. Everybody seemed to really just be smiling, wherever they were,” Love said. “Coach Pete too, he just has that energy that gets everybody willing to work their hardest. Compared to other visits, Marist just stood out. Everybody loved to be there and it was all in the moment.”
After running a 16:01 to place eighth overall at the MSTCA Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds on Oct 15, Love said he started to garner to Division I interest from Fairfield. Then, with the Millionaires on a roll this fall, he was in contact with coaches from Quinnipiac, Connecticut College, Fordham, Saint Lawrence and Marist.
Love said he is looking to possibly study environmental science with a little bit of baseball analytics.